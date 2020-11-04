Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Joe Biden wins Minnesota

Joe Biden campaigns in Minnesota. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won Minnesota, a battleground state in the race for the presidency, AP projects.

Why it matters: Minnesota’s 10 electoral votes were on President Trump’s radar as a potential GOP pickup, despite Hillary Clinton winning the state by 1.5% in 2016. Biden had a lead of about 9% in the state the day before Election Day, according to FiveThirtyEight's average of polls.

What to watch: Incumbent Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith (D) is up for re-election against Republican challenger Rep. Jason Lewis.

Go deeper: Follow Axios' full live election coverage

10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden, Trump speak out as race remains too close to call

Joe Biden addressed supporters at a drive-in rally in Delaware at 12:40 am ET on Wednesday morning, as the presidential race remained too close to call and ballots remained uncounted in critical swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

What they're saying: Biden said that his campaign believes they are "on track to win this election," but stressed that "it ain't over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted."

Updated 17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Trump wins Florida, but White House race too close to call

Expand chart
Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

President Trump has won Florida and Ohio, the Associated Press projects — the first big battleground states to be called as the race between Trump and Joe Biden appears close in several key contests, potentially delaying a result for days.

The latest: "I’m here to tell you tonight, we believe we’re on track to win this election," Biden said early Wednesday morning. Trump tweeted that he'll make a statement too, declaring: "A big WIN!"

Updated 28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Partisanship is a public health threat
  2. Health: Pennsylvania, Ohio and Minnesota set record cases on Election DayPregnant women at risk for severe illness — Governors decline imposing new measures
  3. Sports: NFL steps up coronavirus protocols with new mask requirements
