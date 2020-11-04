Joe Biden wins Minnesota

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Joe Biden campaigns in Minnesota. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Former Vice President Joe Biden has won Minnesota, a battleground state in the race for the presidency, AP projects.
Why it matters: Minnesota’s 10 electoral votes were on President Trump’s radar as a potential GOP pickup, despite Hillary Clinton winning the state by 1.5% in 2016. Biden had a lead of about 9% in the state the day before Election Day, according to FiveThirtyEight's average of polls.
What to watch: Incumbent Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith (D) is up for re-election against Republican challenger Rep. Jason Lewis.
Go deeper: Follow Axios' full live election coverage