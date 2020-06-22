7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden on Trump’s willingness to meet with Maduro: “Good Lord”

Biden at a roundtable meeting on reopening the economy in Philadelphia June 11. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden lit into President Trump at a virtual fundraiser Monday night for his statement in an interview with Axios that he's open to meeting with Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro.

  • “He doesn’t think that Maduro is that bad of a guy?” Biden mused to donors on a Zoom call. “He’s not really a dictator, or something to that effect. Good Lord.”

The big picture: Trump had to backtrack today after he told Axios' Jonathan Swan that he had second thoughts about recognizing Juan Guaidó as the leader of Venezuela. Trump appeared to reverse U.S. policy by expressing a willingness to meet with Maduro, who has been labeled a "narco-terrorist" by his own administration.

  • Trump tried to clarify his administration’s position by tweeting today that he “would only meet with Maduro to discuss one thing: a peaceful exit from power!"

Between the lines: Biden continues to let Trump drive the news and then slice him for positions that have also been condemned by congressional Republicans.

Biden also seized on allegations in former national security adviser John Bolton’s new book, “The Room Where it Happened,” that Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping for agricultural purchases that could help his reelection.

  • “That book Bolton did and the stuff that he is pointing out is just devastating,” Biden said.
  • “You hear what he said to Xi Jinping. He said the reason he didn’t say anything about a million Uighurs in concentration camps...He wanted his trade deal."

Jonathan Swan
Jun 21, 2020 - World

Exclusive: Trump cold on Guaidó, would consider meeting Maduro

Trump and Guaidó. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

In an Oval Office interview with Axios on Friday, President Trump suggested he's had second thoughts about his decision to recognize Juan Guaidó as the legitimate leader of Venezuela and said he is open to meeting with dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Driving the news: Asked whether he would meet with Maduro, Trump said, "I would maybe think about that. ... Maduro would like to meet. And I'm never opposed to meetings — you know, rarely opposed to meetings.

Marisa Fernandez
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he would only meet Maduro to discuss "peaceful exit from power"

Photo: Pete Marovich/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Monday that he would only meet with Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro "to discuss one thing: a peaceful exit from power."

Why it matters: The president's comments represent a backtrack from his interview with Axios' Jonathan Swan last week, where he set no such precondition for a Maduro meeting and suggested he's had second thoughts about his decision to recognize Juan Guaidó as the country's legitimate leader.

Orion Rummler
Jun 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Highlights from the excerpts of John Bolton's book

Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Former national security adviser John Bolton alleges in his upcoming book that President Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to increase agricultural purchases from the U.S. in order to improve his electoral prospects in farm states, the New York Times and Washington Post report, citing advance copies of the book.

The big picture: The book, which the Trump administration is suing Bolton to block, alleges several episodes in which the president's dealings with foreign leaders reflected an apparent single-minded desire to be re-elected. On several occasions, Bolton claims Trump expressing willingness to intervene in criminal investigations "to, in effect, give personal favors to dictators he liked."

