Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Trump among Latino voters in Texas, Arizona, Florida and Nevada, with the narrowest margin in Florida, according to a collection of state polls conducted by Telemundo.

Why it matters: Hispanic voters are a critical bloc in this year's election. Experts say the group is vital to winning the race, and community organizers have aggressively engaged in get-out-the-vote campaigns for both candidates.

By the numbers: Biden is significantly ahead of Trump in Arizona, Texas and Nevada. An average of the three states puts Biden at approximately 61% and Trump at 30%.

Polling within the demographic is closest in Florida, where Biden leads Trump 48% to 43%. The winner of the election could come down to the state's Hispanic population.

Yes, but: Undecided voters make up about 6%-7% of Latinos in each state, leaving room for Trump to catch up.

The big picture: Both candidates have made efforts to connect with the Latino community, though Trump has faced backlash over his controversial comments about Mexicans and undocumented immigrants.

Latino women and young Latino voters especially favor Biden.

Trump holds a substantial lead over Biden among Cuban American voters in Florida.

Flashback: Hillary Clinton won 66% of the nationwide Latino vote in 2016, according to exit poll data. However, her share was lower than in 2012, when 71% of Latinos voted to re-elect Barack Obama.

The intrigue: The Telemundo polling asked about reopening the U.S. economy, rent moratoriums and states’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

78% of Latino voters in Florida don’t believe they would lose their health insurance should the Supreme Court strike down the Affordable Care Act.

A majority of Latino voters in all four swing states said it’s too soon to reopen schools and businesses.

The bottom line: Though Trump trails Biden in these swing states, it’s no guarantee that Biden will win the Latino vote. Only time will tell how much they get out of their investment — or lack thereof — in the community.

Methodology: The polls were conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy and have a margin of error of +/- 4.5 percentage points.