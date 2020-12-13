Get the latest market trends in your inbox

GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander: Trump should "put the country first" and congratulate Biden

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) called on President Trump to accept his defeat in the election on "Meet the Press" Sunday, adding that there should be no doubt Joe Biden won after the Electoral College votes for the president and vice president on Monday.

What he's saying: "It looks very much like the electors will vote for Joe Biden," Alexander said. "And when they do, I hope that he puts the country first — I mean, the president — that he takes pride in his considerable accomplishments, that he congratulates the president-elect and he helps him get off to a good start, especially in the middle of this pandemic."

  • "We need to not lose one day in the transition in getting the vaccine out to everybody who needs it."

The big picture: While 125 House Republicans backed a Texas lawsuit rejected by the Supreme Court on Friday that sought to invalidate votes in four battleground states, no GOP senators signed the widely-circulated "friend of the court" brief in support of the effort, per Politico.

  • Alexander said Sunday he's "having a hard time figuring out the basis for that lawsuit," adding that Texas has no right to tell other states how to run their elections.
  • "That doesn't sound like a very Republican argument to me. Republicans believe that states are in charge of elections," Alexander said.

Of note: Alexander added that he wished Trump would follow the lead of Al Gore, who ultimately conceded and accepted the outcome of the 2000 election after a drawn-out legal battle.

Ursula Perano
Dec 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit challenging swing-state election results

Texas AG Ken Paxton and President Trump in Texas in June. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that sought to invalidate 10 million votes in four battleground states — Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin — that President Trump lost.

Why it matters: It's the latest and most significant legal defeat for Trump and his allies in their floundering attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. Trump tweeted Wednesday, "We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!"

Axios
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Some House Republicans plan last ditch challenge to election results during Electoral College tally

Rep. Mo Brooks. Credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Several Trump allies, led by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), plan on challenging the election results on Jan. 6, when Congress convenes to officially tally the votes from the Electoral College and certify Joe Biden as the president-elect.

Why it matters: Trump has refused to concede the election and has repeated false allegations of mass voter fraud while losing dozens of court cases. The challenges Brooks plans on bringing up in Congress are extremely unlikely to change the outcome, but they will be another high profile effort on the part of some Republicans to invalidate millions of votes to overturn the election.

Rebecca Falconer
6 hours ago - World

U.K. and EU agree to extend Brexit trade talks

Combination images of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Julien Warnand/AFP via Getty Images/John Sibley/PA Images via Getty Images

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday they have agreed to extend negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal.

Why it matters: The deadline for a deal was Sunday. "Despite the exhaustion after almost a year of negotiations, despite the fact that deadlines have been missed over and over, we think it is responsible at this point to go the extra mile," the leaders said in a joint statement after speaking by phone on Sunday. "We have accordingly mandated our negotiators to continue the talks and to see whether an agreement can even at this late stage be reached."

U.K., EU brace for no-deal Brexit cliff as trade talks falter