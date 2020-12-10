Get the latest market trends in your inbox

106 House Republicans back Texas lawsuit to overturn election results

House Republicans outside of the Capitol on Dec. 10. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

106 House Republicans on Thursday signed a court filing in support of the Texas lawsuit that seeks to invalidate the millions of votes in four battleground states that President-elect Joe Biden won.

Why it matters: By signing the amicus brief, the GOP members are encouraging the Supreme Court to hear arguments in the case, even though all 50 states have certified their election results and no evidence of widespread fraud exists.

  • The lawsuit alleges that Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin skewed the presidential election results and electors selected by voters in those states should not be permitted to cast votes for Biden.

What they're saying: “This brief presents [our] concern as Members of Congress, shared by untold millions of their constituents, that the unconstitutional irregularities involved in the 2020 presidential election cast doubt upon its outcome and the integrity of the American system of elections,” the brief signed by GOP lawmakers states.

Details: Signatories include House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (La.) and National Republican Congressional Committee chair Tom Emmer (Minn.) Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.), head of the conservative Republican Study Committee, led the effort to solicit signatures.

The other side: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) and GOP Conference chair Liz Cheney (Wyo.) did not back the suit.

  • Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.) wrote on Twitter that the case “represents a dangerous violation of federalism” and “sets a precedent to have one state asking federal courts to police the voting procedures of other states.”

The big picture: 17 states filed a brief in the Supreme Court this week in support of Texas, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and West Virginia.

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Some GOP senators may stall Biden confirmations

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Some Senate Republicans are refusing to commit to confirmation hearings or votes for Joe Biden's Cabinet picks while election challenges from President Trump and others continue to play out.

Why it matters: The foot-dragging could prevent the president-elect from having key team members in place on Day One — just six weeks from today.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Kyle DalyAshley Gold
13 hours ago - Technology

Facebook's reversal of D.C. fortune

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Yesterday's landmark lawsuits against Facebook cap four years in which tech companies' national standing has turned upside-down even as their fortunes have boomed.

When Vice President Joe Biden left office in Jan. 2017, Facebook, Google and other tech giants had the proud luster of American success stories. When President Biden takes office next month, his government will be charging Facebook and Google both as harmful monopolists — and pushing to break Facebook up.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Vaccine: FDA advisory panel endorses Pfizer vaccine for emergency use.
  2. Politics: Dem-led committee investigating pandemic accuses CDC of deleting evidence Trump's departing pandemic failure — Bipartisan lawmakers unveil $908B coronavirus relief plan.
  3. Health: Wealthy and connected get antibody COVID treatments unavailable to most Americans — Middle America still racking up a ton of new casesHealth disparities are worse in the U.S. than in any other wealthy country.
  4. World: Israel's vaccination campaign to begin Dec. 27 UAE says Chinese vaccine is 86% effective after trial — Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine data hacked from European Medicines Agency breach.
  5. Sports: Most expensive stadium ever built could finish NFL season without hosting a fan — The benefits of athletes as "vaccine-influencers."
  6. Axios-Ipsos poll: Americans' coronavirus fears are stronger than they've been in months.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

