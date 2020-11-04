Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Biden, Trump speak out as race remains too close to call

Joe Biden addressed supporters at a drive-in rally in Delaware at 12:40 am ET on Wednesday morning, as the presidential race remained too close to call and ballots remained uncounted in critical swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

What they're saying: Biden said that his campaign believes they are "on track to win this election," but stressed that "it ain't over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted."

  • "Look, we could know the results as early as tomorrow morning. But it may take a little longer, as I've said all along," he continued.
  • "It's not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare who's won this election. That's the decision of the American people. But I'm optimistic about this outcome." 

The other side: President Trump quickly responded on Twitter, baselessly accusing Biden of trying to "steal" the election and claiming "a big WIN."

  • Within minutes, Twitter added a label to Trump's tweet that read: "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."
  • Trump added in a second tweet that he will be making a statement later Wednesday morning.

The bottom line: The dueling statements previewed what is likely to come: Trump could seek to declare himself the winner prematurely and stop mail-in ballots from being counted in states like Pennsylvania. The dispute could end up in court.

Go deeper: Trump's plan to declare premature victory

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Trump wins Florida and Texas, race remains too close to call

Expand chart
Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

President Trump has won Florida and Texas, the Associated Press projects — the first big battleground states to be called as the race between Trump and Joe Biden appears close in other key contests, potentially delaying a result for days.

The latest: "I’m here to tell you tonight, we believe we’re on track to win this election," Biden said early Wednesday morning. Trump tweeted that he'll make a statement too, declaring: "A big WIN!"

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Partisanship is a public health threat
  2. Health: Pennsylvania, Ohio and Minnesota set record cases on Election DayPregnant women at risk for severe illness — Governors decline imposing new measures
  3. Sports: NFL steps up coronavirus protocols with new mask requirements
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Steve Daines wins re-election in Montana, AP projects

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Republican Sen. Steve Daines has defeated Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock in Montana's race for the U.S. Senate, AP projects.

Why it matters: It's a major loss for Democrats in their efforts to flip the Senate blue. Polls consistently showed Bullock and Daines as neck-and-neck, with Cook Political Report rating the race as a toss up.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow