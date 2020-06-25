Biden speaks at Delaware State University’s student center June 5. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Joe Biden is using one of his rare in-person events today to criticize President Trump's comments about COVID-19 testing during a speech about the Affordable Care Act in Pennsylvania.
Driving the news: Biden will argue that Trump cares more about his political fortunes than Americans' health, saying that "he thinks finding out that more Americans are sick will make him look bad."
- The backstory: Trump called coronavirus testing "a double-edged sword" on Tuesday and argued that "the reason we have more cases than other countries is that our testing is so much.”
What they're saying: "He called testing, 'a double-edged sword.' Let’s be crystal clear about what he means by that," Biden will say, according to prepared remarks provided by the campaign.
- "Testing unequivocally saves lives, and widespread testing is the key to opening up our economy again — so that’s one edge of the sword."
- "The other edge: that he thinks finding out that more Americans are sick will make him look bad. And that’s what he’s worried about. He’s worried about looking bad."
Why it matters: It's general election season now, and Biden is not wasting time pulling any punches against his opponent.
- His campaign has spent this week focused on the ACA, hosting different virtual events with various members of their team, including Dr. Jill Biden and a fundraiser with former President Barack Obama.
- "And perhaps most cruelly of all, if Donald Trump has his way, complications from COVID-19 could become a new pre-existing condition," Biden will say.
