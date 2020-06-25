1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: Trump is "worried about looking bad" with COVID tests

Biden speaks at Delaware State University’s student center June 5. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden is using one of his rare in-person events today to criticize President Trump's comments about COVID-19 testing during a speech about the Affordable Care Act in Pennsylvania.

Driving the news: Biden will argue that Trump cares more about his political fortunes than Americans' health, saying that "he thinks finding out that more Americans are sick will make him look bad."

What they're saying: "He called testing, 'a double-edged sword.' Let’s be crystal clear about what he means by that," Biden will say, according to prepared remarks provided by the campaign.

  • "Testing unequivocally saves lives, and widespread testing is the key to opening up our economy again — so that’s one edge of the sword."
  • "The other edge: that he thinks finding out that more Americans are sick will make him look bad. And that’s what he’s worried about. He’s worried about looking bad."

Why it matters: It's general election season now, and Biden is not wasting time pulling any punches against his opponent.

  • His campaign has spent this week focused on the ACA, hosting different virtual events with various members of their team, including Dr. Jill Biden and a fundraiser with former President Barack Obama.
  • "And perhaps most cruelly of all, if Donald Trump has his way, complications from COVID-19 could become a new pre-existing condition," Biden will say.

Go deeper: Obama at Biden fundraiser: "I am here to say help is on the way"

Go deeper

Alexi McCammond
Updated Jun 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Obama at Biden fundraiser: "I am here to say help is on the way"

Screenshot: Biden campaign virtual fundraiser

Former President Barack Obama said at a virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden Tuesday night that “help is on the way” and urged supporters not to be complacent in thinking their work is close to being finished: "Whatever you’ve done so far is not enough."

Why it matters: Organizers said it's the Biden campaign's largest fundraiser yet, bringing in $7.6 million from over 175,000 people. It's expected to be the first of several joint efforts with Biden in the months leading up to the election.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols
Updated Jun 21, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump returns to the campaign circuit: "So far tonight I’m average"

Trump on stage in Tulsa. Photo: Nicholas Kamm /AFP/Getty Images

President Trump ended his three-month hiatus from the campaign trail by plunging straight into the culture wars.

Why it matters: Trump is trying to tie former Vice President Joe Biden to demonstrators taking down statues across the country.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen
Jun 21, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden pounces on Trump’s Tulsa "kidding"

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump's campaign claimed he was "obviously kidding" when, during last night's return to the campaign trail, he took a crowd-pleasing swipe by suggesting America should slow COVID-19 testing to slow case counts. But a pandemic doesn't make a great punchline.

Why it matters: Joe Biden pounced on the line, kicking off a head-to-head general election campaign after the three-month basement hiatus. The Biden campaign is likely to push that moment into ads.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow