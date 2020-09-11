Cook Political Report moves Florida from "leans Democratic" to "toss up" in 2020 race

Cook Political Report on Thursday shifted its prediction for Florida's 2020 presidential election results from "leans Democratic" to "toss up."

Why it matters: Biden's lead in the Electoral College has narrowed in Trump's favor from where it stood this summer, per Cook, with Biden ahead of Trump 279-187. The respected prognosticator forecast the potential for a "Democratic tsunami" on Election Day in July. Nevada also moved from likely Democrat to leaning Democrat, per Cook.