1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Cook Political Report moves Florida from "leans Democratic" to "toss up" in 2020 race

President Trump in Freeland, Michigan on Sept. 10. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Cook Political Report on Thursday shifted its prediction for Florida's 2020 presidential election results from "leans Democratic" to "toss up."

Why it matters: Biden's lead in the Electoral College has narrowed in Trump's favor from where it stood this summer, per Cook, with Biden ahead of Trump 279-187. The respected prognosticator forecast the potential for a "Democratic tsunami" on Election Day in July. Nevada also moved from likely Democrat to leaning Democrat, per Cook.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
7 hours ago - Technology

Microsoft: Trump and Biden's campaigns were targeted by hackers in Iran, China this year

Joe Biden in Detroit, Michigan on Sept. 9 and President Trump on Sept. 10. Photos: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images and Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Cyberattacks organized in Russia, China and Iran have targeted the 2020 election, President Trump's and former Vice President Joe Biden's campaigns this year, Microsoft said in a blog post on Thursday.

The big picture: The 2020 presidential election is rife with opportunities for foreign actors to sow chaos, since results will likely be delayed due to record mail-in ballots. Protests for racial justice and calls to restructure policing in the U.S. also give Russia an opportunity to spread disinformation.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to attend 9/11 museum ceremony

Joe Biden in Romulus, Michigan on Sept. 9. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Biden plans to attend the 9/11 Memorial and Museum’s 19th anniversary commemoration ceremony in New York City on Friday morning, his campaign said in a press release.

Driving the news: He and President Trump will honor the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, later on Friday. Their paths are not expected to cross, Axios' Margaret Talev reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 27,991,630 — Total deaths: 906,122 — Total recoveries: 18,848,768Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 6,394,655 — Total deaths: 191,702 — Total recoveries: 2,403,511 — Total tests: 85,181,078Map
  3. Politics: Trump: Woodward saved virus quotes because "he knew they were good and proper answers."
  4. Health: Pandemic "explosion" of antibiotic resistance not seen, CDC official says AstraZeneca still aiming to complete vaccine by year-end, despite trial pause.
  5. Business: OSHA fines South Dakota meat packing plant for 'failing to protect employees' — Data shows 1 million fewer jobs added in July than jobs report projected.
  6. Environment: The air pollution holiday caused by the pandemic is just about over.
  7. Media: TIME cover spotlights "devastating milestone."
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow