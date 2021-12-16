Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden rolls out plan to address trucking workforce challenges

Photo: Allison Zaucha/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Biden administration will announce an action plan Thursday to address enduring "workforce challenges" in the truck driving industry.

Why it matters: The pandemic worsened existing issues within the trucking industry, most notably in recruiting and retaining drivers. The action plan aims to double down on existing programs and "lay the foundation for a next generation trucking workforce."

  • The administration will invest over $30 million in funding to assist states in expediting commercial driver's licenses and increasing communication to reduce delays.
  • A 90-day challenge will also be launched in a "national effort" to create and expand apprenticeship programs to ramp up recruitment efforts in the transportation sector.

Between the lines: The U.S. supply chain has struggled against the backdrop of rising demand, outdated infrastructure and labor shortages, as the country begins to emerge from the economic damage incurred at the height of the pandemic.

  • In July, the number of items shipped domestically fell, citing a lack of equipment and drivers in rail and trucking.
  • The action plan for the trucking workforce is part of the Biden administration's Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force, launched in June to "lead whole government effort" to address bottlenecks.

What they're saying: Our "economic recovery has two key components, getting America back to work and getting prices and supply chains back to normal," a senior administration official told reporters.

  • "Trucking is essential to our economy and truckers are essential workers," the official added. "We're going to take clear steps to attract people into good safe jobs in the industry to support recruitment goals."

Go deeper: Supply chain troubles aren't going anywhere

Joann Muller, author of What's Next
42 mins ago - Economy & Business

What it will take to make the skies friendly again

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Mandatory self-defense training, an industrywide "no-fly list" for disruptive passengers, and the end of to-go cups for alcohol are the changes airline crews want so they can stop being afraid to go to work.

Why it matters: Flying has become so dangerous for crew members, due to attacks by violent passengers, that airline unions are asking for government help in bringing civility back to the skies.

Sam BakerKavya Beheraj
1 hour ago - Health

COVID cases rising with Christmas — and Omicron — around the corner

Expand chart
Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths are climbing across the U.S., ahead of a busy holiday week that will likely help the virus spread even more.

By the numbers: The U.S. is now averaging about 122,000 new cases per day — a slight increase over the past week, but a 41% spike over the past two weeks.

Caitlin Owens
1 hour ago - Health

Booster mandates begin

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Businesses, employers and universities are taking the data into their own hands and requiring booster coronavirus shots.

Why it matters: Three shots work better than two at preventing infection, especially against the Omicron variant. But competing definitions of "fully vaccinated" based on where you live or work will inevitably confuse people.

