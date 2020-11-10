Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Biden transition starts congressional outreach

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Biden transition team is officially reaching out to Democratic lawmakers, telling them that President-elect Biden is eager "to seize this transition period to get started."

Why it matters: The transition is signaling that it wants to work with congressional offices and draw on their expertise — and personnel — to implement Biden's agenda.

  • Louisa Terrell, a McKinsey executive and Facebook veteran who served in several capacities in the Obama administration before leading the Biden Foundation from 2017 to 2019, is leading legislative affairs for the transition.

Details: Terrell is telling House congressional offices that Biden will build a Cabinet that "looks like America and reflects President-elect Biden’s core values," according to an email circulating on Capitol Hill.

  • "This means recruiting staff that bring a diversity of perspectives and backgrounds," the email reads.
  • The transition will "be poised to receive all personnel requests and route them to the right transition teams."

The big picture: Lawmakers and staff on Capitol Hill — as well as K Street lobbyists — are eagerly awaiting the release of Biden's "agency review teams," which will work directly with federal agencies and departments to smooth the transition.

  • They will also provide a clue as to who will staff the departments below the Cabinet secretary level, as well as the likely policy direction of those agencies.
  • The Biden transition has announced restrictions — and exemptions — on lobbyists joining the transition.
  • "Transition OLA (Office of Legislative Affairs) will soon reach out to committees of jurisdiction to schedule listening sessions with the applicable ARTs, to take place in November and early December," the email reads.

But, but, but: The agency review teams. which the Trump transition called "landing teams," will have a difficult time getting to work unless the General Services Administration makes a so-called "ascertainment" to declare Biden the victory.

  • The transition is threatening legal action to give those teams access to office space and classified information.

Kyle Daly
16 mins ago - Technology

European Union hits Amazon with antitrust charges

European competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager. Photo: Olivier Hoslet/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

EU regulators have filed antitrust charges against Amazon, claiming the company is acting anti-competitively when it uses data from sellers on its marketplace to develop its own products.

Why it matters: Europe could seek billions of dollars in fines from Amazon, and regulators' findings could inform the work of U.S. antitrust enforcers. The Federal Trade Commission reportedly started looking into Amazon's treatment of third-party sellers last year.

Mike Allen, author of AM
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Valerie Biden Owens previews brother’s governing style

Valerie Biden Owens, her brother's closest political adviser for 49 years, told me in an interview for "Axios on HBO" that President-elect Joe Biden plans to ignore the distractions of President Trump while building and launching a government.

Driving the news: "He's never going to see Donald Trump again," Owens said Sunday in Wilmington, in her first on-camera interview since Joe Biden became president-elect. "Donald Trump is going off the stage on January 20th. ... That's history, that's past."

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The winners and losers in the market's vaccine rally

Reproduced from Charles Schwab; Chart: Axios Visuals

Risk assets had a very good day on Monday, but U.S. stock performance was mixed after news that a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech could be distributed to millions of people before the end of the month.

Why it matters: Beyond just stocks, Monday's market moves clearly reflected investor enthusiasm and a market pricing in a return to pre-pandemic life that will benefit risk at the expense of safety.

