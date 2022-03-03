Biden to sign landmark #MeToo bill

Later this afternoon President Joe Biden will sign into law landmark workplace legislation that forbids companies from forcing sexual harassment and assault claims into arbitration, a widely criticized way of settling litigation outside the public court system.

Why it matters: The law, the Ending Forced Arbitration act, is the first major piece of legislation to come out of the upheaval of the #MeToo era.

Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) told Axios it was "the most significant piece of labor legislation passed in this century."

The law is a win for former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson, who's credited with bringing together a diverse and cross-party group behind the bill.

The members include Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Bustos (D-Ill.).

Details: The law goes into effect as soon as Biden signs it, meaning that provisions within millions of worker contracts around the country will be null and void. Workers will no longer be forced to take claims of sexual harassment or assault to private arbitration.

"Women and men will now have a choice to make their stories public and seek justice in a more equitable way," Carlson, told Axios Thursday morning.

What's next: Employers can still force workers to take all kinds of other complaints to private dispute resolution — including civil rights claims over race, and pay inequality.

