Biden to name Antony Blinken as secretary of state

Anthony Blinken, then deputy secretary of state speaks at a 2016 summit 2016 in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

President-elect Joe Biden will name as secretary of state his longtime adviser Antony Blinken, who has held diplomatic and national security jobs since the Clinton administration, a Biden adviser confirmed to Axios on Sunday.

Our thought bubble: By nominating Blinken, who has worked closely with Biden over the past two decades, Biden may return more authority to and work to rebuild the ranks and morale inside the diplomatic corps after President Trump moved to diminish its reach and centralize decision making inside the White House.

Between the lines: Biden made his decision to pick the longtime diplomat several days ago but was waiting to announce it along with other Cabinet picks this week.

What to expect: As Biden's envoy to the world, Blinken will carry out the president-elect's promise to re-engage with the world after four years of President Trump's "America first" policy.

  • At an Axios event in October, Blinken said a Biden foreign policy would include "humility, because most of the world’s problems are not about us, even though they affect us."
  • "We can’t just flip a switch and solve them," said Blinken, who served in two key roles in the Obama administration. "But also, with confidence, because America, at its best, still has a greater capacity than any country on earth to mobilize others in positive, collective action."

Of note: Incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain said earlier Sunday that Biden would begin making cabinet announcements on Tuesday.

The big picture: In the Obama administration, Blinken served as deputy national security adviser from 2013 to 2015 and deputy secretary of state from 2015 to 2017. Blinken was Biden's top aide on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee over the 15 years ago. He started his career at the State Department in the Clinton administration.

  • Blinken went to grade school and high school in Paris, then graduated as a Harvard undergrad and went to Columbia Law School. He has practiced law in New York and Paris, and was a reporter for The New Republic.
  • In 2018, he founded the WestExec advisory firm with Michèle Flournoy, seen as a favorite to head Biden's Pentagon. 
  • Bloomberg first reported news of his expected appointment.

Go deeper: Full bio.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Ursula Perano
Updated Nov 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who have acknowledged Biden as president-elect

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Some elected Republicans are breaking ranks with President Trump to acknowledge that President-elect Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: The relative sparsity of acknowledgements highlights Trump's lasting power in the GOP, as his campaign moves to file multiple lawsuits alleging voter fraud in key swing states — despite the fact that there have been no credible allegations of any widespread fraud anywhere in the U.S.

Jonathan Swan
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Longtime diplomat says Trump conspiracies hurt U.S. more than Russia, China

Burns during Senate testimony in 2015. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

A longtime diplomat and Joe Biden adviser tells Axios that the United States has lost international credibility as President Trump spreads conspiracies while challenging his losing election results.

Why it matters: Nicholas Burns, a Harvard professor who previously served presidents from both political parties as a former ambassador and undersecretary of state, says the president's baseless challenges have undercut the U.S. as a beacon of democracy and critical voice against governmental overreach in other nations.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's Air Force One problem

Boeing model of what the new Air Force One 747s will look like if Biden chooses to keep the current color scheme. Illustration courtesy of Boeing.

One of President Trump's favorite items on display in the Oval Office has been a model of Boeing's Air Force One revamp that swaps Jackie Kennedy's iconic light blue design for Trump's preferred look: a white top and dark blue bottom set off with a red stripe.

What he's saying: "Isn't it beautiful? Now it's actually patriotic," Trump has told visiting foreign leaders and other visitors, according to a person he's shown it to.

