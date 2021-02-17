Biden says he's "tired of talking about Donald Trump"

Sign up for our daily briefing
President Biden participates in a CNN town hall at the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
President Biden said during a CNN town hall Tuesday night that all of the living former presidents have called him, "except one."
Driving the news: After confirming that he's yet to hear from former President Trump, Biden was asked about the Senate's acquittal of his predecessor. But he didn't take the bait.
- "I'm tired of talking about Donald Trump, don't want to talk about him anymore."
- "For four years all that’s been in the news is Trump. In the next four years I want to make sure all the news is the American people."