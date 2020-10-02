2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden tests negative for COVID-19

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Image

Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris both tested negative for COVID-19 Friday. Harris is moving forward with her previously planned campaign stop in Las Vegas today, as well.

Driving the news: "Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected. I am reporting this out in my capacity as both Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden's primary care physician," read a statement from the Biden campaign.

  • A Harris aide told Axios that Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff have both tested negative.
  • Biden tweeted: "I'm happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands."

Why it matters: Biden appeared with President Trump at Tuesday's debate. Trump tweeted late Thursday that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive and will begin quarantining.

  • It ensures the pandemic will be the focus and it forces both sides to be more cautious about how they're campaigning — just as Biden's team started increasing his in-person events.

Driving the news: Hope Hicks, one of the president's closest confidants and West Wing aides, also tested positive after traveling to attend the debate — where she and the president's family did not wear masks.

  • Biden and his campaign didn't find out about Hope Hicks or Trump testing positive before anyone else — they learned from the news reports, a source familiar told Axios.
  • Before this, Biden and Harris were getting tested "regularly" for COVID-19, per the campaign. Staff who work closely with them have also been tested frequently.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include Biden's tweet.

Fadel Allassan
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the physician to the president confirmed early Friday.

Why it matters: Trump is 74 years old, which generally puts him at higher risk for severe illness from the virus, per CDC guidelines. The president was experiencing "mild symptoms" on Friday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters.

Alayna TreeneFadel Allassan
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to quarantine after Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus

Hope Hicks on Sept. 30, pictured with (L-R) White House aides Nicholas Luna, Dan Scavino and Senior Advisors Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Thursday that he and First Lady Melania Trump "will begin our quarantine process" after adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus.

Driving the news: Trump confirmed to Fox News host Sean Hannity Thursday night that Hicks tested positive for the virus, and said both he and First Lady Melania Trump have since been tested and are awaiting their results.

Mike AllenJonathan Swan
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The president is infected

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump, who had talked and acted like he was medically invincible, tweeted just before 1am that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for coronavirus.

Why it matters: The shocking announcement has personal, political, medical, financial and national security ramifications. Election Day is 32 days away. Markets hate uncertainty, and we now have the biggest X factor in the world.

