Biden tests negative for COVID-19

Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris both tested negative for COVID-19 Friday. Harris is moving forward with her previously planned campaign stop in Las Vegas today, as well.

Driving the news: "Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected. I am reporting this out in my capacity as both Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden's primary care physician," read a statement from the Biden campaign.

A Harris aide told Axios that Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff have both tested negative.

Biden tweeted: "I'm happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands."

Why it matters: Biden appeared with President Trump at Tuesday's debate. Trump tweeted late Thursday that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive and will begin quarantining.

It ensures the pandemic will be the focus and it forces both sides to be more cautious about how they're campaigning — just as Biden's team started increasing his in-person events.

Driving the news: Hope Hicks, one of the president's closest confidants and West Wing aides, also tested positive after traveling to attend the debate — where she and the president's family did not wear masks.

Biden and his campaign didn't find out about Hope Hicks or Trump testing positive before anyone else — they learned from the news reports, a source familiar told Axios.

Before this, Biden and Harris were getting tested "regularly" for COVID-19, per the campaign. Staff who work closely with them have also been tested frequently.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include Biden's tweet.