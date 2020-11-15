Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Biden team to Obama staff: No guarantees on jobs

The president-elect's transition team is telling Obama alumni they're welcome to apply for jobs but it will prioritize those who were on Biden's campaign, according to a staff email reviewed by Axios.

Why it matters: While many Democrats are eager to undo what they see as damage caused by the Trump administration, the transition is trying to manage expectations as it urges experienced candidates to apply for jobs.

  • "As you likely know from your past service, there are far fewer roles in an administration than there are talented, capable, humble and diverse candidates who are interested in serving," according to an email sent by the Obama-Biden Alumni Association on behalf of the transition.
  • The email and the new website link for where to apply are an indication the transition is ramping up hiring for Biden's administration.

The big picture: The incoming administration has more than 4,000 political jobs to fill, including some 1,200 requiring Senate confirmation.

  • "Due to the high level of interest and limited timeframe, the transition team will only follow up with candidates who are moving forward in the process for positions they expect to start on or shortly after Inauguration Day," the email says.

Go deeper

Stef W. Kight
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Hispanic lawmaker says progressive ideas alienating Texas Latinos

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

"Defund the Police" rhetoric and fears that progressive climate policies could cost oil jobs boosted President Trump's performance in blue, largely Latino Texas counties bordering Mexico, a top Hispanic leader tells Axios.

Driving the news: Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), whose 28th Congressional District runs from the outskirts of San Antonio to the Rio Grande, toured eight counties in his district over four days last week.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan SwanBethany Allen-Ebrahimian
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump plans last-minute China crackdown

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump will enact a series of hardline policies during his final 10 weeks to cement his legacy on China, senior administration officials with direct knowledge of the plans tells Axios.

Why it matters: He'll try to make it politically untenable for the Biden administration to change course as China acts aggressively from India to Hong Kong to Taiwan, and the pandemic triggers a second global wave of shutdowns.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The economic advisers vying for gigs in Joe Biden's White House

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Joe Biden plans to fill his White House with economic advisers more progressive than he is, but they may be blocked from their most aggressive fiscal moves if Republicans maintain control of the Senate.

Why it matters: If the GOP keeps these progressives from winning a massive stimulus, they may be graded on a different curve: simply persuading Congress to spend more money, and relying on regulatory changes to advance Biden's broader agenda.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow