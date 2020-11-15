Biden team to Obama staff: No guarantees on jobs

The president-elect's transition team is telling Obama alumni they're welcome to apply for jobs but it will prioritize those who were on Biden's campaign, according to a staff email reviewed by Axios.

Why it matters: While many Democrats are eager to undo what they see as damage caused by the Trump administration, the transition is trying to manage expectations as it urges experienced candidates to apply for jobs.

"As you likely know from your past service, there are far fewer roles in an administration than there are talented, capable, humble and diverse candidates who are interested in serving," according to an email sent by the Obama-Biden Alumni Association on behalf of the transition.

The email and the new website link for where to apply are an indication the transition is ramping up hiring for Biden's administration.

The big picture: The incoming administration has more than 4,000 political jobs to fill, including some 1,200 requiring Senate confirmation.