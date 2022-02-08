White House updates Hill on Supreme Court selection

President Biden is still choosing from "a wealth of accomplished and inspiring Black women" for the Supreme Court, the White House says in an update for Capitol Hill and allies.

The document says Biden "takes the 'advice' part of the process very seriously."

Biden "takes the 'advice' part of the process very seriously." But Biden also "shares senators' view that a president deserves latitude to have his nominees confirmed as long as they are well-qualified."

The full text of the White House document: