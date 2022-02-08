Sign up for our daily briefing

White House updates Hill on Supreme Court selection

Mike Allen
Mike Allen, author of AM

Justice Stephen Breyer makes his retirement announcement with President Biden in the Roosevelt Room on Jan. 27. Photo: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden is still choosing from "a wealth of accomplished and inspiring Black women" for the Supreme Court, the White House says in an update for Capitol Hill and allies.

  • The document says Biden "takes the 'advice' part of the process very seriously."
  • But Biden also "shares senators' view that a president deserves latitude to have his nominees confirmed as long as they are well-qualified."

The full text of the White House document:

  • The President is leading a thorough and rigorous process to name an exceptionally qualified nominee, with strong experience, character, and integrity — who will be the first Black woman to serve on the highest court.
  • It's long overdue that a Black woman serve on the Supreme Court, and there is bipartisan tradition for ensuring that the richness of our country is represented in its leadership and on the highest Court.  
  • The President is choosing from among a wealth of accomplished and inspiring Black women with the strongest record, credentials, and abilities anyone could have for the highest court in our nation.
  • The President believes that choosing a Supreme Court nominee is among the most serious decisions any president faces.
  • He shares senators’ view that a president deserves latitude to have his nominees confirmed as long as they are well-qualified, but as a longtime chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, he also takes the “advice” part of the process very seriously.
  • As the President outlined, he is doing his “duty to select a justice not only with the Senate’s consent, but with its advice.”
  • After last week’s meeting with Chair Durbin and Ranking Member Grassley, the President and Vice President and their senior teams, including White House Counsel Dana Remus have spoken with a wide range of Members of Congress and outside legal experts, and that engagement is continuing this week.
23 mins ago - Economy & Business

Report: Peloton CEO John Foley stepping down

John Foley. Photo: Kimberly White/Getty Images for TechCrunch

Peloton CEO John Foley plans to step down and become executive chair after a decline in demand and a production halt led to a steep sell-off of the company's shares, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The big picture: The exercise bike maker also plans to cut about 2,800 jobs, which represents about 20% of its corporate workforce, according to the Journal.

Emily Peck
35 mins ago - Economy & Business

A million more men returned to labor force than women in January

Expand chart
Data: BLS; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

The super tight labor market pushed lots of men back to work in January, but women were held back by Omicron.

Driving the news: More than 1 million men surged into the job market last month, coming off the sidelines and either looking for a job or getting a job, compared to just 39,000 women, according to government data released Friday.

Ashley GoldRussell Contreras
1 hour ago - Technology

The Spanish-language misinformation crisis

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Spanish-language misinformation on social media platforms is flourishing, even as tech companies add more moderators, adopt stricter content rules, add context labels and block offending accounts.

Why it matters: Latinos are increasingly turning to social media for news during the pandemic — including important elections where Spanish-language misinformation sometimes sits unchallenged, posing threats to health and democracies.

