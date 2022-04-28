Biden rules out forgiving $50,000 of student loan debt per borrower
President Biden said Thursday that his administration is looking at ways to reduce "some" federal student loan debt.
Why it matters: However, he said specifically his administration is not planning to forgive $50,000 per borrower, a figure repeatedly proposed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and other Democrats.
What they're saying: "I'm in the process of taking a hard look at whether or not there will be additional debt forgiveness," Biden said.
- "I'll have an answer on that in the next couple of weeks," he added.
The big picture: The Biden administration this month extended the federal student loan repayment pause in response to the coronavirus pandemic until the end of August.
