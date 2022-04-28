Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden rules out forgiving $50,000 of student loan debt per borrower

Jacob Knutson

President Biden said Thursday that his administration is looking at ways to reduce "some" federal student loan debt.

Why it matters: However, he said specifically his administration is not planning to forgive $50,000 per borrower, a figure repeatedly proposed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and other Democrats.

What they're saying: "I'm in the process of taking a hard look at whether or not there will be additional debt forgiveness," Biden said.

  • "I'll have an answer on that in the next couple of weeks," he added.

The big picture: The Biden administration this month extended the federal student loan repayment pause in response to the coronavirus pandemic until the end of August.

Go deeper: Biden admin moves to fix "longstanding failures" in student loan programs

Go deeper