Biden rules out forgiving $50,000 of student loan debt per borrower

President Biden said Thursday that his administration is looking at ways to reduce "some" federal student loan debt.

Why it matters: However, he said specifically his administration is not planning to forgive $50,000 per borrower, a figure repeatedly proposed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and other Democrats.

What they're saying: "I'm in the process of taking a hard look at whether or not there will be additional debt forgiveness," Biden said.

"I'll have an answer on that in the next couple of weeks," he added.

The big picture: The Biden administration this month extended the federal student loan repayment pause in response to the coronavirus pandemic until the end of August.

