​White House extends student loan repayment freeze through August

President Biden on Wednesday extended the pause on federal student loan repayments through August 31, 2022.

Why it matters: The moratorium, which had been scheduled to end on May 1, has allowed millions to postpone payments during the pandemic.

What he's saying: "This continued pause will help Americans breathe a little easier as we recover and rebuild from the pandemic," Biden said in a video announcing the decision.

"I know folks were hit hard by the pandemic and though we've come a long way in the last year we're still recovering from the economic crisis it caused."

"That additional time will assist borrowers in achieving greater financial security and support the Department of Education’s efforts to continue improving student loan programs," Biden said in a statement.

The big picture: Nearly 37 million borrowers have saved about $195 billion from the moratorium through April 2022, according to a report released last month by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The same report also found that student loan borrowers who didn’t benefit from the extended moratorium had 33% higher rates of delinquency on other debt (excluding mortgages) than those who did, Axios' Nathan Bomey reports.

The Biden administration in December extended its moratorium on student loan payments until May 1, citing the ongoing pandemic.

