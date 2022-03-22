Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: New York Fed Consumer Credit Panel/Equifax; Chart: Axios Visuals

Tens of millions of Americans haven’t had to make payments on their student loans the last two years — and a new study suggests many could struggle when bills come due again.

Why it matters: Payments are scheduled to resume May 1 on federal direct student loans. President Biden is weighing whether to extend the moratorium on payments again, while lawmakers debate the possibility of cancelling some student debts altogether.

Driving the news: Nearly 37 million borrowers have saved about $195 billion from the moratorium through April 2022, according to a report released Tuesday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The researchers found that student loan borrowers who didn’t benefit from the extended moratorium had 33% higher rates of delinquency on other debt (excluding mortgages) than those who did.

Borrowers coming off the moratorium now are “likely to experience a meaningful rise in delinquencies, both for student loans and for other debt, once forbearance ends,” researchers Jacob Goss, Daniel Mangrum and Joelle Scally wrote.

The big picture: As a general rule of thumb, Republicans on Capitol Hill oppose another extension of the payment moratorium, while Democrats support an extension, reduction or cancelation of loans.

The Education Department recently told student loan servicers to refrain from informing borrowers that their payments would soon resume, Politico and the Wall Street Journal reported.

Be smart: Reengaging borrowers after two years of a moratorium will be challenging.

The Education Department doesn't have valid email addresses for 13% of borrowers covered by the moratorium, though it may be able to reach them by other means, according to a recent report by the Government Accountability Office.

Of note: 210 organizations advocating for borrowers wrote a letter to President Biden on March 7 urging him to extend the payment pause.

"It is clear that payments should not resume until your administration has fully delivered on the promises you made to student loan borrowers to fix the broken student loan system and cancel a substantial amount of federal student debt," the groups wrote.

The other side: Republicans say that forgiving student loans would disproportionately benefit the wealthy and exacerbate inflation.

And some 10 million borrowers with private loans or Family Federal Education Loans (FFEL) held by commercial banks are not covered by the moratorium.

The bottom line: The argument over the payment moratorium is becoming a larger fight over the broader student loan system.