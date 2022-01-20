Biden stock market gets Trumped

U.S. stocks markets performed worse during the first year of Joe Biden's presidency than during the first year of Donald Trump's presidency.

By the numbers: The S&P 500 rose 19.3% between the market close before Biden's inauguration and yesterday's market close, compared to a 24.1% increase for Trump during the similar period.

The S&P 500 had done better under most of Biden's first year than under Trump's, but the "lead" flipped in recent weeks due to a market selloff.

Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite also grew much slower under Biden than under Trump.

Historical context: U.S. stocks gained more during President Obama's first year than during Trump's, and also for their entire first terms.

Part of this relates to how it's easier to get larger percentage gains when you begin with smaller numbers.

The S&P 500 was at just 850 when Obama's term began, 2,270 for Trump and 3,816 for Biden.

But it's not entirely about the law of small numbers, as evidenced by the start of George W. Bush's presidency, when the S&P 500 was 65% smaller than during the start of Biden's.

Be smart: Stock market performance is not necessarily reflective of economic health, for better or for worse.