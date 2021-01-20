Sign up for our daily briefing

Trump stock market underperformed Obama's

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

U.S. stock markets hit record highs during President Trump's time in office, but mostly underperformed his predecessor.

By the numbers: The stock market selloff that followed the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic wiped out three and a half years' worth of market gains for Trump. As of March 23, 2020, the S&P 500 had lost 1.5% since Trump's first day in office.

  • But thanks to the 70% rally that has taken place since then, the country's 45th president was able to finish his term with a more impressive market record than most modern presidents.

Between the lines: Obama inherited a financial crisis and was thus starting from a much lower level than was Trump, who inherited a bull market. During Obama's first term, both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average had higher percentage gains than they did under Trump, although the Nasdaq rose more during Trump's first term.

  • Obama's stock returns were aided greatly by the S&P's massive 40% fall in 2008 that pushed the Fed to drop interest rates to near 0% and Congress to pass what was then the largest stimulus package on record, the $831 billion American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.
  • Clinton's dramatic stock market gains were powered in part by an easing interest rate cycle from the Fed, which cut rates to the lowest they had been in 20 years — 4.4% — at the start of his term.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Jan 19, 2021 - Economy & Business

Biden's inflation danger

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President-elect Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal has economists and bullish market analysts revising their U.S. growth expectations higher, predicting a reflation of the economy in 2021 and possibly more booming returns for risk assets.

Yes, but: Others are warning that what's expected to be reflation could actually show up as inflation, a much less welcome phenomenon.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump leaves White House for the final time

President Trump took off on Marine One at 8:17 a.m on Wednesday morning, departing the White House for the last time, en route to Florida.

The big picture: Trump's final hours will be marked by snubbing his successor and granting pardons to many of his allies who have been swept up in corruption scandals.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Inauguration Day dashboard

Screenshot: Fox News

President Trump has left the White House en route to a farewell event at Andrews Air Force Base, kicking off the day that will culminate with President-elect Joe Biden taking office.

What's next: The inaugural celebration for young Americans is being livestreamed, starting at 10am.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

