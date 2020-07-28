1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden plans $150 billion for communities of color

Biden at a July 21 speech on his economic plan. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden plans to detail Tuesday how his "Build Back Better" economic program will help African American and Latino communities, explaining how he will leverage public funds to spur private investment for businesses that are grappling with COVID-19 and generations of structural inequality.

Behind the numbers: In the fourth and final installment of his economic program, Biden will spell out how to specifically allocate for communities of color some of the money that he's previously announced.

  • He'll set aside $30 billion of the $300 billion he announced in his first pillar for innovation funding for small businesses.
  • The goal is to leverage the $30 billion to make more than $150 billion available.

Between the lines: Biden won't be announcing new top-line spending plans. Rather, he'll explain what portions of his plan will be dedicated towards racial equality, using a mix of new and old programs and tax credits.

  • Biden doesn't plan to explain how he'll pay for his economic program, though he (and campaign officials) have said parts of it will be covered by repealing the Trump tax cuts, while other parts will be considered stimulus spending.
  • Campaign officials haven't put a total price tag on Biden's spending ambitions, but the first three planks are likely to cost well north of $3 trillion.
  • His first plank included some $700 billion to create 5 million jobs; the second detailed roughly $2 trillion for climate-friendly infrastructure; and the third promised $775 billion for caregiver and education jobs.

The big picture: After Biden rolls out his economic agenda, attention will turn to his choice to serve as his vice president

  • The final plank in his economic platform, like his other three, borrows heavily from many of his rivals for the Democratic nomination, as Biden looks to aggregate the best ideas in his party, as the country faces an uncertain economic future.

Why it matters: Carefully crafted policy plans are clues to how a candidate will govern. But July's policy pronouncements aren't exactly set in stone. Biden is leaving himself enough flexibility to adapt to the economic effects of COVID-19 and go either bigger or smaller.

Be smart: Campaign battle plans rarely survive first contact with Congress, regardless of who controls one or both chambers. Ask former President Obama how much bigger he thought his 2009 $787 billion plan should have been.

Go deeper

Alexi McCammond
Jul 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Focus group: Michigan swing voters question Biden's ability to lead

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

Some swing voters in Warren, Mich., question Joe Biden's ability to lead the country — calling him a "puppet" who's not "mentally capable of being president" — while admitting they haven't paid much attention to his events, platforms or speeches.

Why it matters: President Trump's branding of Biden is defining him with these voters, particularly Trump's insinuations about senility (though the cognitive swipes have gone both ways between these rivals).

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Nadler accuses Barr of undermining democratic norms in opening statement

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) painted the integrity of the Justice Department as "more at risk than at any time in modern history" in opening remarks at a hearing for Attorney General Bill Barr Tuesday, accusing him of shielding President Trump from responsibility and eroding democratic norms.

Why it matters: The hearing, which focuses on the DOJ's alleged politicization under Barr, is the attorney general's first time appearing before the committee. Barr in his own remarks accused the committee's Democrats of trying to discredit him over his investigations into the origins of the FBI's Russia probe.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Fed extends economic support programs through December

Fed chair Jerome Powell testifying before Congress on June 30. Photo: Bill O'Leary/AFP via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve is extending the emergency lending programs it launched in response to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus to the end of the year.

Why it matters: The Fed's programs were originally set to expire in September, but the central bank is now signaling that the economy will need its support for a longer period than anticipated. Congress, too, is facing looming deadlines for programs like extra unemployment benefits set to expire in coming days, when lawmakers initially hoped the coronavirus would have run its course.