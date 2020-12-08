Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Biden prioritizing schools, teachers in coronavirus playbook

Anthony Fauci appears via video on Tuesday with Vice President-elect Harris and President-elect Biden. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Biden's COVID checklist includes getting Americans to wear masks as a patriotic duty, vaccinating 50 million people and reopening the majority of schools by the end of April.

Why it matters: The remote learning adopted by many of America's biggest school districts has been a disaster for students and parents alike.

  • Other countries have prioritized keeping schools and child care open, but not the U.S.
  • As of October, "74% of the 100 largest school districts ... chose remote learning only as their back-to-school instructional model, affecting over 9 million students," per EdWeek.
  • This put unprecedented stress on working parents, particularly working moms.

Teachers are high on Biden's list for vaccinations, he said Tuesday:

  • [W]e'll follow the guidance of science to get the vaccine to those most at risk. That includes health care professionals, people in long-term care and, as soon as possible, it will include educators."
  • "If Congress provides the funding we need to protect students, educators and staff, if states and cities put strong public-health measures in place that we all follow, then my team will work to see if the majority of our schools can be open by the end of my first 100 days."

Between the lines: The CDC and states are setting vaccination priorities, a senior Trump White House official said Monday.

What's next: The FDA's vaccine advisory committee released a detailed analysis finding that Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine appears to meet the safety and efficacy requirements necessary for an emergency use authorization, Axios' Orion Rummler reports.

The bottom line: "My first 100 days won’t end COVID-19. I cannot promise that," Biden said.

  • "But I am convinced that in 100 days we can change the course of the disease and change life in America for the better."

Orion Rummler
8 hours ago - Health

FDA review of Pfizer vaccine clears way for emergency authorization

Deputy charge nurse Katie McIntosh administers the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs to clinical nurse manager Fiona Churchill in Edinburgh, Scotland on Dec. 8. Photo: Andrew Milligan/pool/AFP via Getty Images

The FDA's vaccine advisory committee released a detailed analysis on Tuesday finding that Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine appears to meet the safety and efficacy requirements necessary for an emergency use authorization (EUA).

Why it matters: The FDA's initial review suggests that the agency will issue an EUA after its advisory committee meets on Thursday. The publication of the analysis comes the same day that the U.K. began administering its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which regulators cleared for emergency use last week.

Oriana Gonzalez
9 hours ago - Health

Gottlieb confirms U.S. government turned down Pfizer offer for more vaccine doses

Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner and current Pfizer board member, confirmed on Tuesday that the Trump administration turned down Pfizer's offer for an additional 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses last summer, as the New York Times first reported.

Why it matters: With Pfizer and Moderna the only two manufacturers that have applied for emergency approval from the FDA thus far, vaccine supplies in the U.S. are expected to be too scarce to rapidly inoculate the entire population.

Marisa Fernandez
13 hours ago - Health

How Head Start child care programs handled COVID-19 safety

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Head Start programs may provide a model for how to implement coronavirus protections in child-care facilities, according to an analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why it matters: The evidence so far suggests that schools and day care centers aren't responsible for large outbreaks, and can be kept open safely. But proper precautions are still necessary to keep them safe and to protect the adults who work there.

