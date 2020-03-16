25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: "What's the revolution going to do? Disrupt everything"

Jacob Knutson

"We have problems we have to solve now. What's the revolution going to do? Disrupt everything," former Vice President Joe Biden said when asked about Sen. Bernie Sanders' Medicare for All health care plan during the 11th Democratic debate on Sunday.

What they're saying: Biden said Sanders has not explained how he plans to pass and pay for his Medicare for All plan

"The senator talks about his Medicare for All, but he still hasn't told you how he's ever going to get it passed. He hasn't told you how, in fact, there's any possibility of that happening. He hasn't told you how much it's going to cost. He hasn't told you how it's going to apply. He hasn't told you that it doesn't kick in for four years even after it passes. If we want a revolution, let's act now."
— Former Vice President Joe Biden
  • Biden said he could pass his health care plan, which is an extension of the Affordable Care Act, "today."
  • "It will be a fundamental change, and it happens now," Biden said. "What people want is hope, and they need it now. Not four years from now."

Sanders, in response, questioned why U.S. workers have not seen significant increases in wages despite gains in productivity and why the U.S., the richest country in the world by GDP, does not provide health care for all people.

  • "Why do we give tax breaks to millionaires when a half a million people are homeless today?" Sanders asked. "It comes down to something we don't talk about: the power structure in America. Who has the power? I'll tell you who has the power. The millionaires who contribute money to political campaigns, who control the legislative agenda. Those people have the power."

Go deeper: Sanders: "We have to shut this president up right now" to combat coronavirus

Go deeper

Sam Baker

What Biden's big Super Tuesday means for health care

Illustration: Axios Visuals

Health care has become the framework that defines the broader ideological and stylistic divisions within the Democratic primary — a contest between political revolution and Medicare for All vs. bipartisan compromise and a public option.

Yes, but: It's kind of a false choice. Passing either of those health care plans would require a knock-down, drag-out party-line brawl just as intense as the fight over the Affordable Care Act.

Go deeperArrowMar 4, 2020 - Health
Alexi McCammond

What to watch in tonight's debate: A new Joe Biden

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden at the Democratic debate at Gaillard Center, Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 25. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Viewers tuning in to tonight’s Democratic debate will meet a new Joe Biden — one who’s adopted two new progressive policies from Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and who’s eager to pull their supporters away from the movement they’ve built into his own coalition.

Why it matters: This could very well be the last primary debate of the 2020 cycle, and Biden knows he has to start the work of winning over Sanders’ supporters before Sanders drops out.

Go deeperArrow4 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Alexi McCammond

What to watch in tonight's Democratic debate

Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Colorado. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Bernie Sanders is now the clear front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, and his opponents are ready to try to knock him down at tonight's debate in Charleston, South Carolina — especially Michael Bloomberg, who was the punching bag at the Las Vegas debate.

Why it matters: This is the last debate before Super Tuesday, when Sanders is expected to win California and Texas and could secure an insurmountable lead for the Democratic nomination. That's a direct threat to the entire field, but especially to Bloomberg, who skipped the early states to focus on the March 3 contests.

Go deeperArrowFeb 25, 2020 - Politics & Policy