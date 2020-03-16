Sanders: "We have to shut this president up right now" to combat coronavirus

"We have to shut this president up right now" to help combat coronavirus, Sen. Bernie Sanders said, when asked during the 11th Democratic debate on Sunday what he'd do to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"The first thing we have got to do, whether or not I'm president, is shut this president up right now because he is undermining the doctors and the scientists who are trying to help the American people.

It is unacceptable for him to be blabbering with unfactual information, which is confusing the general public."

— Sen. Bernie Sanders

The big picture: The White House on March 12 had to walk back three false claims that Trump made during his March 11 Oval Office address on the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

