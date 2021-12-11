Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden addresses Russia-Ukraine tension with new German chancellor

President Biden. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Biden spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, congratulating the new leader and addressing Russia’s escalation of forces along Ukraine's border.

The big picture: Biden reaffirmed his support for "robust U.S.-German relations and desire to further strengthen transatlantic cooperation," the White House said.

  • "I look forward to working closely together on the full range of global challenges, including transatlantic efforts to address Russia’s destabilizing military buildup along Ukraine’s border," Biden said in a tweet regarding the call.
  • Biden and Scholz also spoke about efforts to help end the COVID-19 pandemic and counter the threat of climate change, according to the White House.
A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

Catch up quick: In a phone call Tuesday, Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the "price of invading Ukraine would be steeper than anything he's faced in the past," Axios' Dave Lawler writes.

  • Putin sought legal guarantees from Biden that NATO would not expand farther to the East.
  • On Thursday, White House officials said Biden wouldn't pressure Ukraine to surrender territory to Russian-backed separatists to deter Putin from launching a large-scale invasion.
  • Biden officials also said the U.S. is prepared to send additional military aid to Ukraine and increase its troop presence, capabilities and military exercises on NATO's "eastern flank" in response to any Russian incursion.

Zachary Basu
Dec 10, 2021 - World

Inside Biden's call with Zelensky

President Biden speaks with Ukrainian President Zelensky as his top aides look on. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

White House officials rejected speculation on Thursday that President Biden would pressure Ukraine to cede territory to Russian-backed separatists in order to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching a large-scale invasion.

Driving the news: In a 90-minute phone call intended to brief Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on his discussions with Putin on Tuesday, Biden stressed that there would be "no decisions or discussions about Ukraine without Ukraine," according to a White House readout.

Axios
16 hours ago - Podcasts

Biden vs. China and Russia

This week has been all about President Biden taking on Russia and China. On Monday, the U.S. announced a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. On Tuesday, Biden had a two-hour call with Vladimir Putin about Ukraine. This all came against the backdrop of Biden’s Summit for Democracy this week.

  • Plus, the U.S. starts denying some Afghan immigrant applications.
  • And, how AI could end foreign-language subtitles

Guests: Axios' Dave Lawler, Sophia Cai and Bryan Walsh.

Credits: Axios Today is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Julia Redpath, Alexandra Botti, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Alex Sugiura, Sabeena Singhani, Lydia McMullen-Laird, Michael Hanf, and David Toledo. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com. You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.

Transcript (6 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

America's inflation burst

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Inflation is bursting almost everywhere — a warning that rapid price spikes may stick around.

Why it matters: Until recently, high prices have been shrugged off as temporary, thanks to pandemic-era quirks (read: messed-up supply chains) that are expected to ease.

