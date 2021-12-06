Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden to warn Putin U.S. will add troops in Eastern Europe if Russia invades Ukraine

Putin meets Biden in Geneva. Photo: Peter Klaunzer - Pool/Keystone via Getty

President Biden will warn Russian President Vladimir Putin when they speak on Tuesday that if Russia invades Ukraine, the U.S. is prepared to increase its troop presence, capabilities and military exercises on NATO's "eastern flank," a senior administration official told reporters.

Why it matters: The administration believes it's increasingly likely that Putin will order an invasion.

  • Biden is not threatening to respond militarily to defend Ukraine, but to hit Putin with sanctions, bolster the defenses of NATO allies like the Baltic states, and send Ukraine more equipment to defend itself.

The big picture: Russia has deployed tens of thousands of troops at various points near the border, and is "stepping up its planning for significant military action against Ukraine," the senior official said on a briefing call to preview the Biden-Putin conversation.

  • The White House has also warned that the Kremlin is stepping up a disinformation campaign against Ukraine, potentially as a pretext to blame Kyiv for any military clash.
  • “We do not know whether President Putin has made a decision about further military escalation in Ukraine. But we do know that he is putting in place the capacity to engage in such escalation should he decide to do so," the official said.

The other side: Putin has set out red lines of his own ahead of the call, including the potential deployment by NATO of offensive missiles systems on Ukrainian territory.

  • He's also seeking a legally binding guarantee that NATO will not expand eastward, including to Ukraine.
  • In addition, Moscow has objected to NATO exercises near the Russian borders, and increased cooperation between the alliance and Ukraine.

Between the lines: Ukraine is seeking membership in the alliance and Putin is seeking guarantees that Ukraine will never be invited to join. Both prospects currently appear remote.

  • Whether or not Putin orders an invasion, his troop movements have moved Russia from a secondary priority to the top of Biden's in-tray.

Asked if the U.S. military could intervene directly if Russia invades, the senior official said that the U.S. was "not seeking to end up in a circumstance in which the focus of our countermeasures is the direct use of military force."

  • The official reiterated that the focus would instead be sanctions, coordinated with Europe, as well as support for the Ukrainian military and "a substantial increase in support and capability to our NATO allies to ensure they remain safe."

The bottom line: Putin has proved time and again that he is not deterred by Western sanctions, but he may be deterred by the high military cost of invading Ukraine, says Dmitri Trenin of Carnegie Moscow.

Jonathan Swan
Updated Dec 4, 2021 - Politics & Policy

U.S. sounds alarm on Ukraine

Conscripts line up at a Russian railway station yesterday before departing for Army service. Photo: Sergei Malgavko/TASS via Getty Images

The Biden administration is "deeply concerned" by new intelligence — detailed for Axios and other outlets — showing Russia stepping up preparations to invade Ukraine as soon as early 2022.

Why it matters: Most of this was known from public sources and satellite imagery, but the administration is sending a stronger signal by releasing specific details from the intelligence community.

Axios
10 hours ago - Podcasts

A school’s responsibility in a mass shooting

The investigation continues into last week’s shooting at a Michigan high school. Over the weekend, the parents of the 15-year-old suspect who shot and killed four of his classmates and injured seven others were charged with involuntary manslaughter for their role in the deaths. Now the school’s culpability is in question.

  • Plus, new data could shed light on the Omicron variant.
  • And, the U.S. reacts to potential Russian plans to invade Ukraine.

Guests: Catherine J. Ross, law professor at George Washington University, and Axios' Jonathan Swan.

Credits: Axios Today is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Julia Redpath, Alexandra Botti, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Alex Sugiura, Sabeena Singhani, David Toledo and Jayk Cherry. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com. You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.

Fadel Allassan
31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

DOJ cites discrimination in lawsuit against Texas over voting districts

Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers remarks at the 2021 Tribal Nations Summit at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Nov. 15, 2021. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Department of Justice on Monday filed a lawsuit against Texas, alleging Republican state lawmakers discriminated against Black and Latino voters and "again.. diluted the voting strength of minority Texans" when they approved new redistricting maps.

Why it matters: A DOJ assessment of the new districts found that they violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a press conference.

