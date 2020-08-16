2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden tweets condolences to Trump after brother's death

Donald Trump hugging his brother Robert in 2016. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Joe Biden tweeted his condolences to President Trump on Sunday, a day after the White House announced that his brother, Robert Trump, had died at 71.

Why it matters: Biden's experience losing his first wife and daughter in a car accident in 1972, as well as his son Beau in 2015, have helped shape his political persona. The president said of Robert Trump in a statement on Saturday: "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again."

What they're saying: "Mr. President, Jill and I are sad to learn of your younger brother Robert’s passing. I know the tremendous pain of losing a loved one — and I know how important family is in moments like these. I hope you know that our prayers are with you all," Biden wrote in a tweet.

  • Biden's running mate Kamala Harris added: "Doug and I join the Biden family in sending our deepest condolences and prayers to the entire Trump family during this difficult time. Losing a loved one is never easy but know that we are thinking of you."

Worth your time: In June, the New York Times, which described Biden as an "emissary of grief," reviewed nearly 60 eulogies that he had given throughout his career, offering "an intimate window into how he sought to comfort those joining him in mourning, and how he would seek to lead a nation grappling with death and devastation."

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Robert Trump, the president's younger brother, dies at 71

Robert Trump hugs President Trump after his brother delivered his acceptance speech in New York City in November 2016. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Robert Trump, the younger brother of President Trump, has died, per a White House statement Saturday night. He was 71.

What he's saying: Trump said in the statement, "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Aug 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump plans to visit his hospitalized brother, Robert, in New York

President Trump briefs reporters on August 13. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Robert Trump, the president's younger brother, is currently hospitalized in New York, and President Trump plans to visit him, White House spokesman Judd Deere confirmed to Axios on Friday.

The big picture: Robert Trump is "very ill," according to ABC News, which first reported his hospitalization. He was previously in an intensive care unit for over a week in June. "Hopefully he’ll be alright, but … he’s having a hard time," President Trump said at a press briefing.

Alexi McCammond
Aug 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Harris: "Women are going to be a priority" in Biden administration

Sen. Kamala Harris at an event in Wilmington, Del. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In her first sit-down interview since being named Joe Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris talked about what she'll do to fight for women if elected VP, and how the Democrats are thinking about voter turnout strategies ahead of November.

What they're saying: "In a Biden-Harris administration women are going to be a priority, understanding that women have many priorities and all of them must be acknowledged," Harris told The 19th*'s Errin Haines-Whack.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow