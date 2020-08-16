Biden tweets condolences to Trump after brother's death

Joe Biden tweeted his condolences to President Trump on Sunday, a day after the White House announced that his brother, Robert Trump, had died at 71.

Why it matters: Biden's experience losing his first wife and daughter in a car accident in 1972, as well as his son Beau in 2015, have helped shape his political persona. The president said of Robert Trump in a statement on Saturday: "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again."

What they're saying: "Mr. President, Jill and I are sad to learn of your younger brother Robert’s passing. I know the tremendous pain of losing a loved one — and I know how important family is in moments like these. I hope you know that our prayers are with you all," Biden wrote in a tweet.

Biden's running mate Kamala Harris added: "Doug and I join the Biden family in sending our deepest condolences and prayers to the entire Trump family during this difficult time. Losing a loved one is never easy but know that we are thinking of you."

Worth your time: In June, the New York Times, which described Biden as an "emissary of grief," reviewed nearly 60 eulogies that he had given throughout his career, offering "an intimate window into how he sought to comfort those joining him in mourning, and how he would seek to lead a nation grappling with death and devastation."