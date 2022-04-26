Biden reverses Trump standard on incandescent lightbulbs

The Department of Energy on Tuesday unveiled new efficiency standards to phase out high-energy incandescent lightbulbs, marking a reversal of a Trump-era policy.

Driving the news: The new guidelines require lightbulbs to emit 45 lumens, a measure of brightness, per watt. The new rules also expand energy-efficiency requirements to more types of lightbulbs, the department said.

Bulbs that don't meet the new standard have 75 days to be phased out of production. Full enforcement goes into effect in July 2023.

Incandescent bulbs use a higher wattage than LED bulbs for an equivalent amount of brightness, CNN notes.

The big picture: Tuesday's announcement marks the culmination of a decades-long effort to phase out inefficient lightbulbs that was disrupted by the Trump administration, per CNN.

The Trump administration in 2019 blocked a George W. Bush-era rule intended to mandate that Americans use energy-efficient, general-purpose lightbulbs. The Trump administration that same year also rolled back a rule that applied efficiency standards to specialty lightbulbs.

The Department of Energy estimates that consumers will save nearly $3 billion per year on their utility bills once the lightbulb rules are in place.

What they're saying: "The lighting industry is already embracing more energy efficient products, and this measure will accelerate progress to deliver the best products to American consumers and build a better and brighter future," Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said in a statement.

Editor's note: This article has been corrected to reflect that full enforcement of the new rule goes into effect in July 2023 (not on July 23).