Trump administration voids requirements phasing out inefficient light bulbs

The Department of Energy on Wednesday unveiled new rules that annul Bush-era requirements on energy-saving light bulbs slated to go into effect on Jan. 1, according to the New York Times.

Why it matters: The new rules could make less-efficient bulbs for certain fixtures more common, potentially contributing to man-made climate change by increasing greenhouse gas emissions. Politically, it's part of the Trump administration's broader efforts to roll back climate and other environmental regulations, such as those governing methane and auto emissions. A bipartisan Congress approved the policy to phase out less efficient bulbs under Republican President George W. Bush in 2007.