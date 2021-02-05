Biden courts Republicans online with video highlighting support for rescue plan

The White House is highlighting conservative voices — and targeting Republican lawmakers — with a new social-media video using ordinary Americans to promote President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue plan.

Why it matters: This is part of President Biden's effort to win Republican votes in the Senate, based on the plan's broad popularity in the country.

The video, by the White House Office of Digital Strategy, shows supporters of the plan saying: "I'm a political conservative" and "I grew up in a Republican family."

A White House official told me: "This video is being distributed through our social media platforms as part of our ongoing effort to build support around the country for the President’s Rescue Plan by communicating directly with the American people."

Watch the video.