Biden courts Republicans online with video highlighting support for rescue plan

Mike Allen, author of AM

The White House is highlighting conservative voices — and targeting Republican lawmakers — with a new social-media video using ordinary Americans to promote President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue plan.

Why it matters: This is part of President Biden's effort to win Republican votes in the Senate, based on the plan's broad popularity in the country.

The video, by the White House Office of Digital Strategy, shows supporters of the plan saying: "I'm a political conservative" and "I grew up in a Republican family."

  • A White House official told me: "This video is being distributed through our social media platforms as part of our ongoing effort to build support around the country for the President’s Rescue Plan by communicating directly with the American people."

Watch the video.

Mike Allen, author of AM
Feb 4, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Biden's grand plan

President Biden meets yesterday with Vice President Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democratic senators. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Pool via Getty Images

President Biden told Republican senators he has "an open door and an open mind" on his $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan. But he already has the votes, and overwhelming support in the country.

Why it matters: Well, power matters. And Biden holds all of it.

Go deeper
Lachlan Markay
Feb 4, 2021 - Politics & Policy

White House transparency plans come into focus

Jen Psaki arrives in the press briefing room Wednesday. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Biden White House's ethics and transparency plans are coming into focus, with details unveiled Wednesday about the release of staffers' personal financial information and records of White House visitors.

Why it matters: The administration's disclosure efforts, while preliminary, represent a substantial improvement from those of his predecessor. Nonetheless, good-government advocates are urging the administration to do even more.

Go deeper
Ursula Perano
Feb 3, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Biden White House says it can't release Trump visitor logs

Photo: Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that the Biden administration cannot release visitor logs from the Trump White House because they are under the purview of the National Archives.

Why it matters: The visitor logs could provide significant insight into former President Trump's activity in the White House from 2017 to 2021, especially as he increasingly hosted conspiracy theorists toward the end of his presidency. Trump in 2017 said his White House would not release its presidential visitor logs due to national security concerns.

Go deeper