2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden boots reporters from Wall Street donor call

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign kicked reporters off the question-and-answer portion a Thursday evening fundraising call after five minutes of opening remarks.

Why it matters: It's an unusual move for Biden's campaign, which has typically been transparent and allowed reporters to cover its fundraising events in their entirety. The campaign indicated that press restrictions would be implemented looking ahead.

What they're saying: NBC's Marianna Sotomayor wrote in a dispatch that she was ejected "when Biden said he was ready to take questions from any of the 25 donors present," per pool reports.

  • Sotomayor added: "...reporters heard Biden over the phone, not through Zoom as has been common practice in the virtual campaign era."
  • Rufus Gifford, Biden's deputy campaign manager, wrote in a statement: "Tonight's event was a new format as we enter a new phase of the general election campaign."

Of note: Trump typically does not permit press to participate in his fundraising events.

The state of play: Biden's call with Wall Street donors began by focusing on Trump's coronavirus preparedness and response.

  • "You know when Trump ran in 2016, he promised to stand up for the ‘forgotten man.’ As soon as he got elected he sure as hell forgot them quick enough," Biden said.
  • "Now we’re seeing the telltale signs of Trump-o-nomics in a way that he’s implemented this stimulus. No strings, no oversight, no [inspector general], no accountability and is setting up what I would call a corrupt recovery."

Clinton nets a record $2 million for Biden at virtual fundraiser

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has raised $2 million for 2020 candidate Joe Biden's joint fundraising committee with the Democratic National Committee at a virtual event, Politico reported Wednesday night.

Why it matters: Per Politico, it's a record haul for a Biden surrogate at a single event with the former vice president not in attendance. President Trump's campaign has raised much more than Biden's. But the Democrat has made significant fundraising gains in the past two months, and the new DNC pact is another boost.

CDC is conflating diagnostic and antibody tests for coronavirus

Photo: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday confirmed that it has been combining the results of diagnostic coronavirus tests and coronavirus antibody tests, The Atlantic reports.

Why it matters: Including antibody test results distorts data on the prevalence of the coronavirus and can overstate the ability to safely begin the reopening process.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 5,101,967 — Total deaths: 332,900 — Total recoveries — 1,948,686Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 1,577,140 — Total deaths: 94,688 — Total recoveries: 298,418 — Total tested: 13,056,206Map.
  3. Federal government: McConnell tells Trump next coronavirus bill must be under $1 trillion — Trump says "we're not closing our country" for a second wave.
  4. Public health: Fauci on Moderna vaccine: "I'm cautiously optimistic" Fauci on states reopening: "Be on the alert" for small spikes — CDC is conflating diagnostic and antibody tests.
  5. World: Americans divided over how the U.S. crisis response stacks up — U.S.-made ventilators arrive in Russia as part of a $5.6 million coronavirus package.
  6. Media: No media publisher is immune in the coronavirus era.
  7. Science: The limitations of the scientific field's response to the novel coronavirus.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy