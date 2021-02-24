Sign up for our daily briefing
President Biden speaks to the media on Feb. 23. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
150 top executives from companies like Goldman Sachs, Google, IBM, Blackstone and United Airlines sent a letter to Congress endorsing President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan, CNN reports.
Why it matters: Republicans in Congress have argued that the plan, which has enjoyed bipartisan support in polls, could lead to faster inflation, expand the federal deficit, and discourage Americans from looking for work by providing enhanced unemployment benefits.
What they're saying: "Previous federal relief measures have been essential, but more must be done to put the country on a trajectory for a strong, durable recovery," the executives wrote in a letter obtained by CNN. The letter will reportedly be sent to congressional leaders later today.
- "Congress should act swiftly and on a bipartisan basis to authorize a stimulus and relief package along the lines of the Biden-Harris administration's proposed American Rescue Plan."