Poll: 60% of Republicans back Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with labor leaders to discuss coronavirus relief on Feb. 17. Photo: Pete Marovich/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

60% of Republicans surveyed in a new Morning Consult/Politico poll either strongly support or somewhat support President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

Why it matters: The poll suggests GOP lawmakers' criticisms of the plan have failed to gain traction with their voters, as the massive proposal has gained bipartisan support amid enduringly high unemployment and economic pain.

By the numbers: 52% of all voters surveyed in the poll strongly support Biden's plan, while an additional 24% said they somewhat support the package. Only 17% of polled voters said they opposed the plan.

  • 15% of Republicans said they strongly oppose Biden's relief bill, with another 15% indicating they somewhat oppose the plan.
  • 42% of independents said they strongly support the package and 29% said they somewhat support it.

Between the lines: The poll was cited by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on the Senate floor Wednesday and shared on Twitter by White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

  • Pointing to a separate Economist/YouGov poll that showed the bill is the most popular legislation or executive action since 2007, Klain tweeted, "The American Rescue Plan is popular because it's what this country needs: after a year of failure, a bold plan to crush the virus and help those hurting in this economy."

Where it stands: The House will vote on the package on Friday. The Senate plans to follow with a party-line vote before unemployment benefits expire in March, the New York Times reports.

Methodology: Poll conducted via online interviews from Feb. 19-22 among a national sample of 2,103 registered voters. Margin of error ± 2%.

Axios
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Congress holds moment of silence for coronavirus victims

Congressional leadership outside of the Capitol on Feb. 23. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Congress held a candlelight vigil on the steps on the U.S. Capitol Tuesday evening in honor of the Americans who have died from the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The U.S. death toll from the virus passed 500,000 on Monday, just one year after the country's first COVID-19 death was confirmed.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Bernie ready to roll on roads

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Senate Democrats are readying to pass President Biden’s infrastructure package through the budget reconciliation process, a recognition they're unlikely to get much Republican support for a potential $2 trillion package.

Driving the news: Sen. Bernie Sanders told Axios on Tuesday he’s consulted with the White House about how to prepare for the next round of spending, and he's ready to do it immediately via reconciliation — a process he controls as chair of the Senate Budget Committee.

John Frank, author of Denver
22 hours ago - Axios Denver

Opposition mounts to Democratic agenda in Colorado's statehouse

Gov. Jared Polis delivers his State of the State address in the Colorado House of Representatives. Photo: Aaron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The lobbying battle is accelerating against two top priorities for Gov. Jared Polis and the Democratic majority.

The priorities:

  • A public option bill that would require health care insurers to offer a cheaper plan covering essential benefits and unspecified "high-value services" starting in 2023. If the insurers can't meet the mandated cost cuts, the state would offer the plan itself.
  • Transportation legislation that would levy additional fees on gas and other fees on high-volume drivers, such as delivery services and ride share companies.
