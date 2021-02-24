Poll: 60% of Republicans back Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with labor leaders to discuss coronavirus relief on Feb. 17. Photo: Pete Marovich/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images
60% of Republicans surveyed in a new Morning Consult/Politico poll either strongly support or somewhat support President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.
Why it matters: The poll suggests GOP lawmakers' criticisms of the plan have failed to gain traction with their voters, as the massive proposal has gained bipartisan support amid enduringly high unemployment and economic pain.
By the numbers: 52% of all voters surveyed in the poll strongly support Biden's plan, while an additional 24% said they somewhat support the package. Only 17% of polled voters said they opposed the plan.
- 15% of Republicans said they strongly oppose Biden's relief bill, with another 15% indicating they somewhat oppose the plan.
- 42% of independents said they strongly support the package and 29% said they somewhat support it.
Between the lines: The poll was cited by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on the Senate floor Wednesday and shared on Twitter by White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.
- Pointing to a separate Economist/YouGov poll that showed the bill is the most popular legislation or executive action since 2007, Klain tweeted, "The American Rescue Plan is popular because it's what this country needs: after a year of failure, a bold plan to crush the virus and help those hurting in this economy."
Where it stands: The House will vote on the package on Friday. The Senate plans to follow with a party-line vote before unemployment benefits expire in March, the New York Times reports.
Methodology: Poll conducted via online interviews from Feb. 19-22 among a national sample of 2,103 registered voters. Margin of error ± 2%.