Biden to release all available COVID-19 vaccine doses to the public

Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images
President-elect Joe Biden plans to release all available coronavirus vaccine doses when he takes office, CNN reports.
Why it matters: Releasing all doses would allow more people to get vaccinated with at least one dose. Both the Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech require two doses, but studies show that releasing the vaccine onhand instead of withholding it to guarantee second doses is more effective at reducing the number of COVID-19 cases, per CNN.
- However, the FDA said people need two doses and dismissed the idea that doses be spread out.
What they're saying: "The President-elect believes we must accelerate distribution of the vaccine while continuing to ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible," TJ Ducklo, a spokesperson for Biden's transition, told CNN.
- "He supports releasing available doses immediately, and believes the government should stop holding back vaccine supply so we can get more shots in Americans' arms now."
- "He will share additional details next week on how his Administration will begin releasing available doses when he assumes office on January 20th."
The big picture: The U.S. failed to meet its goal of vaccinating 20 million people by the end of December. As of Friday, 5.9 million people have received at least the initial vaccine dose, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- More than 21.4 million doses have been released to the states, roughly half the number the U.S. has on hand, per the New York Times.
- Several governors sent a letter to Operation Warp Speed leaders demanding that "reserved doses" be distributed to states in need.