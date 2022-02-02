President Biden will announce Wednesday the revival of the cancer "moonshot" he first spearheaded as vice president.

Details: Biden plans to announce a goal to reduce the age-adjusted death rate from cancer by 50% over 25 years, the naming of a cancer moonshot coordinator at the White House and a new "Cancer Cabinet to "end cancer as we know it," a senior administration official said.

Officials said they plan efforts to increase screening rates, address inequity, accelerate clinical trials and back advancements such as the use of mRNA to target cancer.

The plan, however, does not yet include any new funding commitments.

What they're saying: Cancer experts say the original moonshot resulted in some major advancements — for instance, in immunotherapies, and said the idea of another moonshot was encouraging.

"We called for a Moonshot 2.0 because we desperately need it," said David Agus, CEO of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine, and the lead author of a commentary in Lancet Oncology calling for another moonshot effort.

"What we've seen is a broad outline of tenets that make sense. The real question is: How is it going to be done? What assets from the federal government are going to be brought to bear here?"

