Biden to relaunch cancer moonshot

Tina Reed
Tina Reed, author of Vitals

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Biden will announce Wednesday the revival of the cancer "moonshot" he first spearheaded as vice president.

Details: Biden plans to announce a goal to reduce the age-adjusted death rate from cancer by 50% over 25 years, the naming of a cancer moonshot coordinator at the White House and a new "Cancer Cabinet to "end cancer as we know it," a senior administration official said.

  • Officials said they plan efforts to increase screening rates, address inequity, accelerate clinical trials and back advancements such as the use of mRNA to target cancer.
  • The plan, however, does not yet include any new funding commitments.

What they're saying: Cancer experts say the original moonshot resulted in some major advancements — for instance, in immunotherapies, and said the idea of another moonshot was encouraging.

  • "We called for a Moonshot 2.0 because we desperately need it," said David Agus, CEO of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine, and the lead author of a commentary in Lancet Oncology calling for another moonshot effort.
  • "What we've seen is a broad outline of tenets that make sense. The real question is: How is it going to be done? What assets from the federal government are going to be brought to bear here?"

Cancer death rate falls 32% since peak in 1991

Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
48 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Prepping for "Category 6" hurricanes, using a new wind tunnel

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

A trend toward rapidly intensifying, powerful hurricanes in recent years is spurring experts to more closely examine how to prepare communities to better withstand such violent weather.

Driving the news: The U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) recently awarded about $13 million over four years to Florida International University's (FIU) Extreme Events Institute to support the design of what is essentially a "Category 6" storm simulator.

Zachary Basu
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Hawley calls on Biden to drop support for Ukraine membership in NATO

Photo: Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is calling on the Biden administration to drop longstanding U.S. support for Ukraine's eventual membership in NATO, arguing that a binding commitment to defend the country would undermine efforts to counter China.

Why it matters: Hawley is staking out a position increasingly supported by the Republican base but historically at odds with the mainstream GOP consensus still backed by his Senate colleagues.

Joann Muller, author of What's Next
3 hours ago - Energy & Environment

A roadway will charge your EV while you're driving

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

The nation's first stretch of road to wirelessly charge electric vehicles while they're in motion will begin testing next year in Detroit.

Why it matters: "Electrified" roadways, which have wireless charging infrastructure under the asphalt, could keep EVs operating around the clock, with unlimited range — a big deal for transit buses, delivery vans, long-haul trucks and even future robotaxis.

