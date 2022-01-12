Cancer death rate falls 32% since peak in 1991

The cancer death rate fell by 32% between 1991 and 2019, according to an American Cancer Society report released Wednesday.

Why it matters: The latest figures show the overall risk of dying from cancer continues to drop at an accelerating rate.

The falling mortality rate translates to about 3.5 million fewer cancer deaths over the 28 year period than had the rate stayed the same, the ACS notes in a press release.

Details: The ACS attributes the drop in part to earlier detection of lung cancer, the fact that patients with the disease are living longer after diagnosis.

The report also credits increased access to screening and care, declining rates of smoking and newly available combination therapies.

Rates of liver cancer, one of the most deadly, have also stabilized, when only a few years ago it was one the fastest increasing cancer, per ACS.

Caveat: The newly reported figures don't account for the effect the COVID-19 pandemic has likely had on cancer diagnoses and deaths, the ACS notes.