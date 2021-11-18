Sign up for our daily briefing

White House to publicize requests to break "buy American" rule

President Biden takes GMC Hummer EV on a test drive Wednesday as he visits a General Motors assembly plant in Detroit. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The White House is making public all agency-waiver requests to the administration's "Buy American" rule, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The federal government is the single largest purchaser of consumer goods in the world, spending nearly $600 billion annually on procurement. The new process allows the public to scrutinize the president's commitment to foster sales of U.S.-made products.

  • It also will keep the administration accountable when agencies seek to purchase materials not domestically available.

How it works: Agencies have historically had the ability to waive requirements that non-mission-critical products be domestically made, when that product was not available at a reasonable cost or if it was not "in the public interest."

  • The waivers the Biden administration will make public are for products not available in the United States, an administration official told Axios.
  • The updates will be provided in real time on MadeinAmerica.gov, and will follow the process from when a proposed waiver is submitted to when the office issues the decision.
  • The decision also will be made public.

What they're saying: "With today’s announcement, we’re taking another step forward to deliver on President Biden’s commitment to use that power to help America’s businesses compete in strategic industries and help ensure America’s workers thrive," Celeste Drake said in a statement.

  • She's director of the Made in America Office within the Office of Management and Budget.

Flashback: President Biden ran on a promise of supporting American manufacturing through federal procurement, as well as strengthening the American industrial base.

  • His administration established the Made in America office, and shortly after issued guidance requiring agencies to better justify and reduce waivers to Made in America laws.

Noah Garfinkel
Nov 18, 2021 - Health

Health groups urge businesses to voluntarily implement Biden's vaccine rule

Photo: Nick Oxford/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The American Medical Association (AMA) and more than 60 other health groups on Thursday urged companies with over 100 employees to voluntarily implement President Biden's vaccine-or-testing mandate, saying the requirements are "essential to protect workers."

Driving the news: The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued the rule earlier this month, prompting immediate legal challenges. OSHA has suspended its enforcement of the rule pending further legal developments.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in his trial. Photo: Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

A jury on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all five counts in the fatal shooting of two men during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Driving the news: Defense lawyers argued Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, in Kenosha in August 2020.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
2 hours ago - Health

CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna COVID boosters for all adults

Irene Michel, right, gives Santana Ruiz a COVID-19 vaccination in El Monte, Calif., on Nov. 17, 2021. Photo: Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Friday unanimously voted to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 booster shots for anyone 18 and older.

Why it matters: CDC director Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off on the recommendation, which will drastically increase the number of people eligible to receive a booster, and fulfill President Biden's pledge to make boosters available to most adults in the U.S.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow