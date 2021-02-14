Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden press aide resigns after threatening reporter

TJ Ducklo has resigned from his position of White House deputy press secretary, press secretary Jen Psaki said Saturday.

Driving the news: Earlier this week, Ducklo was placed on one-week suspension without pay after Vanity Fair reported that he threatened to ruin the reputation of a Politico reporter pursuing a story about his relationship with an Axios reporter.

What they're saying: "We accepted the resignation of TJ Ducklo after a discussion with him this evening," Psaki said in a statement.

  • "This conversation occurred with the support of the White House Chief of Staff," she added.
  • "We are committed to striving every day to meet the standard set by the President in treating others with dignity and respect, with civility and with a value for others through our words and our actions."

Ducklo also issued a statement on Twitter: "No words can express my regret, my embarrassment, and my disgust for my behavior. I used language that no woman should ever have to hear from anyone, especially in a situation where she was just trying to do her job. It was language that was abhorrent, disrespectful and unacceptable,” he said.

  • “I am devastated to have embarrassed and disappointed my White House colleagues and President Biden, and after discussion with White House communications leadership tonight, I resigned and will not be returning from administrative leave.”
  • “I know this was terrible. I know I can’t take it back. But I also know that I can learn from it and do better. This incident is not representative of who I am as a person, and I will be determined to earn back the trust from everyone I have let down because of my intolerable actions.”

Axios
Feb 12, 2021 - Economy & Business

Biden press aide suspended for one week for threatening reporter

Biden speaking to reporters. Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo has been placed on one-week suspension without pay after Vanity Fair reported that he threatened to ruin the reputation of a Politico reporter pursuing a story about his relationship with an Axios reporter.

Why it matters: It's an early test of how President Biden disciplines White House staff after four years of the Trump administration's adversarial relationship with the press. Biden warned on his first day in the White House: "I am not joking when I say this: If you are ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot. No ifs, ands, or buts."

Jacob Knutson
Updated 28 mins ago - World

Biden administration has "deep concerns" about WHO's COVID-19 probe

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaking to reporters at the White House on Feb. 4, 2021. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Saturday that the administration is concerned by the World Health Organization's (WHO) probe into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why it matters: Sullivan said the administration fears the Chinese government may have intervened or altered the findings of the investigation.

Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The 7 Republicans who voted to convict Trump

Sen. Susan Collins. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Seven Republicans joined Democrats and Independents in finding Donald Trump "guilty" of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, but the Senate failed to reach the two-thirds majority necessary to convict the former president.

The Republicans who voted to convict included: Sens. Richard Burr (N.C.), Bill Cassidy (La.), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Mitt Romney (Utah), Ben Sasse (Neb.) and Pat Toomey (Pa.).

