In photos: Biden meets with Ukrainian refugees on final day in Europe

President Biden on Saturday met with Ukrainian refugees and Polish President Andrzej Duda on his last day in Europe.
Driving the news: While meeting with Duda, Biden said the U.S. views its commitment to protecting NATO allies as "a sacred obligation," AP reports.
- "America’s ability to meet its role in other parts of the world rests upon a united Europe," Biden told his Polish counterpart.
- Biden also met with top Ukrainian ministers on Saturday in Poland, where he reiterated his support for Ukraine, according to the Washington Post.
