In photos: Biden meets with Ukrainian refugees on final day in Europe

Erin Doherty
President Biden meets with Ukrainian refugees at PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw on March 26, 2022. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden on Saturday met with Ukrainian refugees and Polish President Andrzej Duda on his last day in Europe.

Driving the news: While meeting with Duda, Biden said the U.S. views its commitment to protecting NATO allies as "a sacred obligation," AP reports.

  • "America’s ability to meet its role in other parts of the world rests upon a united Europe," Biden told his Polish counterpart.
  • Biden also met with top Ukrainian ministers on Saturday in Poland, where he reiterated his support for Ukraine, according to the Washington Post.
In photos:
President Joe Biden (C) meets with Ukrainian refugees at PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw on March 26, 2022
President Biden meets with Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw on March 26, 2022. Photo: Brendan Smialowsk/AFP via Getty Images
US President Joe Biden (C) and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (4L) greet chefs during a tour of a soup kitchen by nonprofit organization World Central Kitchen
President Joe Biden and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki greet chefs during a tour of a soup kitchen by World Central Kitchen. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
President Joe Biden and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki greet Ukrainian refugees at PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw on March 26, 2022
President Biden and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki greet Ukrainian refugees at PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw on March 26, 2022. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
President Joe Biden (L) and Polish President Andrzej Duda shake react during an official wecoming ceremony prior to a meeting in Warsaw on March 26, 2022.
President Joe Biden and Polish President Andrzej Duda during a welcoming ceremony prior to a meeting in Warsaw on March 26, 2022. Photo: Janek Skarzynski/AFP via Getty Images
President Joe Biden (L) together with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin (2ndL) attends a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda (R) at the presidential palace in Warsaw on March 26, 2022.
President Joe Biden with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin attends a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda (R) at the presidential palace in Warsaw on March 26, 2022.
S Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US President Joe Biden, and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin listen during a meeting on Russia's war on Ukraine.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, President Joe Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin listen during a meeting on Russia's war on Ukraine with the Polish President. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
President Joe Biden (back 2ndR) together with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (back 3rdR) and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin (back R) attend a meeting on Russia's war in Ukraine.
President Joe Biden attends a meeting on Russia's war in Ukraine with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Rezniko. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

