Racial leaders skeptical of Biden's police panel

Police brutality rally in New York after the killing of George Floyd. Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Several racial justice leaders remain skeptical of a police oversight panel being formed by the Biden transition team, and one leading Black Lives Matter activist turned down an offer to be part of it.

Why it matters: There was already an urgency for Biden to address police brutality following George Floyd's death, but there's little patience among some racial justice leaders who disagree with the way Biden still talks about policing.

Some say Biden's team delayed moving ahead with the task force because it was concerned about affecting the outcome of last week's Georgia Senate runoff elections.

  • During a December meeting with civil rights leaders, the president-elect said outside pressure around police reform could hurt Democrats because of the way the GOP used phrases like "defund the police" to "beat the living hell out of us across the country.”
  • The one Black Lives Matter activist who turned down the oversight role asked not to be publicly identified.

Driving the news: The siege of the U.S. Capitol last week renewed conversations about policing standards and use of force.

  • Many were quick to compare how police treated the pro-Trump mob, which was mostly white, versus Black Lives Matter demonstrators last summer.
  • The former was able to storm into the seat of the government; the latter was greeted with National Guardsmen, other federal agents and barricades.

Biden committed last June to form a national police oversight commission during the first 100 days of his presidency. He has also included systemic racism as one of the four major crises facing the country.

While some racial justice leaders disagree with Biden's rhetoric on policing and remain wary of this task force, they want to help but feel sidelined because they haven't been consulted or heard much of anything about it.

  • Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza said, “As my mentors have told me: Task forces are where good ideas go to die.”
  • Garza said leaked audio from Biden's recent meeting was "confusing in this moment.”

NAACP president Derrick Johnson told Axios he hasn't discussed the police oversight panel with Biden's team but continues to push for his own idea: appointing a racial equity czar.

  • "Every conversation I start and end with the need for it," he said, "because the urgency for this to happen is immediate."

Yes, but: Some are heartened by recent Justice Department appointments announced by Biden, saying that if Vanita Gupta — a civil rights lawyer tapped to be associate attorney general — is overseeing the panel, it will be in good hands.

Orion Rummler
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Larry Hogan: Feds took hours to approve Maryland National Guard after mob breach

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) was unable to get federal authorization to deploy his state's National Guard to the U.S. Capitol until two hours into a siege on the building by a pro-Trump mob, he told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

Why it matters: Videos of the attack show Capitol and D.C. police largely overwhelmed by the crowd, which featured a mix of rioters wearing zip ties, body armor and weapon holsters and unarmed participants. Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died as a result of the riot, according to officials.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi says House "will proceed" with Trump impeachment action

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a press conference on Capitol Hill Thursday. Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) outlined plans Sunday to move ahead with legislation to impeach President Trump over last week's siege at the U.S. capitol.

Driving the news: Pelosi said in a letter to Democrats the House will on Monday work to pass a resolution designed to press Vice President Mike Pence to "convene and mobilize the Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment to declare the President incapable of executing the duties of his office."

Mike Allen, author of AM
35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Lawmakers are working through grief after Capitol siege

A Capitol Police officer wears a mourning band today. Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images

Lawmakers are working through post-siege emotions recalling the stages of grief, one member of Congress tells Axios.

Driving the news: More details and video of the horrific event emerged over the weekend.

