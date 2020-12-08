Biden to pick retired General Lloyd Austin for Pentagon chief

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to formally announce retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as his defense secretary on Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: This will be the second consecutive administration to go against the tradition of civilian control at the Department of Defense. Austin, a former commander of U.S. Central Command, would also be the first Black secretary of defense in American history.

Austin will require a waiver from Congress, just as Gen. James Mattis did in 2017, because he hasn’t been retired for long enough from active duty.

The big picture: Biden is bringing experienced hands to his Cabinet, with an early emphasis on assembling diverse leaders.

Biden made the offer on Sunday, and Austin accepted.

Of note: Austin was the first Black general to command a theater of war in Iraq, the first Black person to serve as the commander of U.S. Central Command, and the first Black American to hold the title of vice chief of staff of the army.

