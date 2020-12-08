Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Biden to pick retired General Lloyd Austin for Pentagon chief

Army General Lloyd Austin III in March 2016 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to formally announce retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as his defense secretary on Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: This will be the second consecutive administration to go against the tradition of civilian control at the Department of Defense. Austin, a former commander of U.S. Central Command, would also be the first Black secretary of defense in American history.

  • Austin will require a waiver from Congress, just as Gen. James Mattis did in 2017, because he hasn’t been retired for long enough from active duty.

The big picture: Biden is bringing experienced hands to his Cabinet, with an early emphasis on assembling diverse leaders.

  • Biden made the offer on Sunday, and Austin accepted.

Of note: Austin was the first Black general to command a theater of war in Iraq, the first Black person to serve as the commander of U.S. Central Command, and the first Black American to hold the title of vice chief of staff of the army.

Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.

Axios
Politics & Policy

Biden Cabinet tracker

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President-elect Joe Biden is stocking his administration with experienced hands while seeking to fulfill a campaign pledge to form a Cabinet that "looks like America."

Driving the news: Biden unveiled his health team on Monday, announcing that he would tap California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to serve as Health and Human Services secretary and Harvard infectious disease expert Rochelle Walensky to be director of the CDC.

Axios
Health

Florida police raid home of data scientist who challenged state on COVID-19 data

Florida state police on Monday raided the home of a former state health department data scientist who created her own coronavirus case tracker as an alternative to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

Driving the news: The raid comes several months after Rebekah Jones was fired over what she said was refusing to "manipulate data" for the state, per the Tallahassee Diplomat.

Rebecca Falconer
World

New Zealand PM apologizes for failings identified by inquiry into Christchurch attack

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to media in Wellington, New Zealan, during a media at lunchtime Tuesday local time, just before the release of the inquiry into the Christchurch mosques terrorist attack. Photo: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and New Zealand security agencies have apologised to those affected by last year's shootings at two Christchurch mosques after an inquiry found failings that led to the terrorist attack.

Why it matters: The attack by a white supremacist was one of the biggest mass killings by a single gunman and the worst in New Zealand's modern history. It prompted governments and tech companies to sign on to an agreement to reduce violent extremist content online after the terrorist broadcast the shootings on Facebook Live.

