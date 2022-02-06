President Biden is considering Stephen Robert, a former Wall Street executive with close ties to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to become U.S. ambassador to Italy, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The president has struggled with and waited to fill the post — despite the desirability of living in Rome. The ambassadorial residence, Villa Taverna, boasts a pool, private gardens and a three-story wine cellar, nestled in the catacombs below.

Democratic donors and diplomats had speculated the president was keeping the position open for Pelosi, if the Italian American decided not to run for re-election.

Her recent public announcement that she plans to run for an 18th full term this fall — and, now, the potential nomination of her ally — douses that thinking.

The intrigue: The speaker has pressed the White House to nominate Robert and signaled he's a priority for her.

A White House official said a final decision isn’t close to being made.

Between the lines: Robert, 80, was chairman and CEO of Oppenheimer & Co., a New York investment firm.

He also served as chancellor of Brown University from 1998-2007.

He's married to Pilar Crespi Robert, who's worked in the Italian fashion industry. She's the daughter of the late Count Rodolfo Crespi, an Italian Brazilian public relations specialist and journalist.

Together, they run the Source of Hope Organization, a charity focused on the developing world.

The big picture: More than a year into his presidency, Biden has yet to nominate ambassadors to some important countries.

Beyond Italy, they include the Republic of Korea — South Korea.

While some of his nominees were held up in the Senate, the president has been slow to announce his picks.

Many ambassadors are only arriving in their posts after the Senate confirmed more than 30 of them before the Christmas congressional recess.

Biden — a former chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee — has sought to balance political and professional aspirations.

He's aimed to pair his nominations of donors and other political nominees with appointments for career civil servants.

In the end, the president will likely draw from the professional diplomatic ranks for about 70% of his foreign envoys.

Of note: Robert has given over $500,000 to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and Pelosi's leadership PAC, according to FEC reports.