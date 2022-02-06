Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden pegs Pelosi ally for Italy ambassador

Hans Nichols

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden is considering Stephen Robert, a former Wall Street executive with close ties to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to become U.S. ambassador to Italy, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The president has struggled with and waited to fill the post — despite the desirability of living in Rome. The ambassadorial residence, Villa Taverna, boasts a pool, private gardens and a three-story wine cellar, nestled in the catacombs below.

  • Democratic donors and diplomats had speculated the president was keeping the position open for Pelosi, if the Italian American decided not to run for re-election.
  • Her recent public announcement that she plans to run for an 18th full term this fall — and, now, the potential nomination of her ally — douses that thinking.

The intrigue: The speaker has pressed the White House to nominate Robert and signaled he's a priority for her.

  • A White House official said a final decision isn’t close to being made.

Between the lines: Robert, 80, was chairman and CEO of Oppenheimer & Co., a New York investment firm.

  • He also served as chancellor of Brown University from 1998-2007.
  • He's married to Pilar Crespi Robert, who's worked in the Italian fashion industry. She's the daughter of the late Count Rodolfo Crespi, an Italian Brazilian public relations specialist and journalist.
  • Together, they run the Source of Hope Organization, a charity focused on the developing world.

The big picture: More than a year into his presidency, Biden has yet to nominate ambassadors to some important countries.

  • Beyond Italy, they include the Republic of Korea — South Korea.

While some of his nominees were held up in the Senate, the president has been slow to announce his picks.

  • Many ambassadors are only arriving in their posts after the Senate confirmed more than 30 of them before the Christmas congressional recess.
  • Biden — a former chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee — has sought to balance political and professional aspirations.
  • He's aimed to pair his nominations of donors and other political nominees with appointments for career civil servants.
  • In the end, the president will likely draw from the professional diplomatic ranks for about 70% of his foreign envoys.

Of note: Robert has given over $500,000 to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and Pelosi's leadership PAC, according to FEC reports.

  • He doesn't appear to be a major Biden donor.

Go deeper

Andrew Solender
9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

GOP’s shadow Jan. 6 committee targets Capitol Police “negligence”

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Kevin Dietsch, Anna Moneymaker, Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Eric Thayer/Bloomberg, Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

House Republicans, conducting their own investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection, plan to accuse the Capitol security apparatus of "negligence at the highest levels," Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) tells Axios.

Why it matters: By placing blame on the building's top security officials, this shadow investigation gives the GOP an alternative frame for discussing the 2021 Capitol assault.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Long COVID is contributing to America's labor shortage — U.S. COVID death toll hits 900,000N95, KN95 masks offer best protection against COVID-19, CDC says — CDC to expand wastewater surveillance program in bid to better track COVID.
  2. Vaccines: Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids under 5 — Pentagon tells governors National Guard must be vaccinated against COVID — COVID vaccines could be available for young children by end of February.
  3. Politics: Virginia judge temporarily blocks Youngkin's mask-optional order for schools — 7 musicians boycotting Spotify over Joe Rogan controversy — House Majority Leader Hoyer tests positive for COVID.
  4. World: Protests against COVID restrictions spread across Canada — 3 European countries ending COVID restrictions — Austria signs sweeping COVID vaccine mandate into law.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Tina ReedEmily Peck
Updated 4 hours ago - Health

Long COVID is contributing to America's labor shortage

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Long COVID is likely keeping a lot of Americans out of the workforce, experts say, — and that could continue for years as people struggle with persistent health problems.

The big picture: Long COVID isn't confined to older patients, and its symptoms can vary. The U.S. also doesn't have particularly strong support systems for people who need long-term COVID treatment.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow