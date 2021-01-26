Sign up for our daily briefing

Techies take out full-page NYT ad to propose "Marshall Plan for Moms"

Ina Fried, author of Login

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani is leading a group of executives and celebrities calling on the Biden administration to help working moms who have borne an outsized share of the pandemic-related burden.

What's happening: Organizers note that women are leaving the workforce in large numbers. They're using a full-page ad in today's New York Times to propose a "Marshall Plan for Moms" that would see President Biden unleash federal dollars and policies to support working mothers.

Details: The Times ad takes the form of a letter, signed by more than 50 people, including MeToo founder Tarana Burke, Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd, Birchbox CEO Katia Beauchamp and celebrities such as Charlize Theron, Eva Longoria and Gabrielle Union.

  • They call on Biden to work with Congress to implement short-term monthly payments for moms and pass "long overdue policies like paid family leave, affordable childcare and pay equity."

By the numbers: According to a report from the National Women's Law Center, more than 2 million women have left the U.S. workforce since the pandemic began.

  • A December 2020 report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that women were leaving the workforce at four times the rate of men.

"Every mom I know is exhausted," Saujani told Axios.

"When schools closed, we became teachers, nannies, tech support, cooks. Everything. All while working full time jobs. Too many of us have had to leave our jobs completely. It's a national crisis that needs a federal solution. We need a Marshall Plan for Moms — to give out means-tested payments, and stop treating them like America's social safety net. It's holding us back, and honestly it's holding this country back."
— Reshma Saujani, to Axios

Go deeper: Saujani tweeted a photo of the ad as it appeared in the Times Tuesday.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Women take press lead in Biden era

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Women will overwhelmingly guide coverage of the White House and politics during the Biden administration, propelled by a slew of newly appointed leaders at major TV and radio networks, newspapers and digital outlets.

Why it matters: While female representation in the Washington press corps has steadily grown, what's changed most recently is the number of women in front of and behind cameras and bylines.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
29 mins ago - Economy & Business

The Leon Black clock strikes midnight

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Leon Black is "retiring" as CEO of Apollo Global Management, the alternative investment giant he has led since co-founding it in 1990. But he is not making a full break, as Black will remain chair of Apollo's board of directors.

Why it matters: This is the culmination of 18 months of head-in-the-sand obfuscation of Black's dealings with Jeffrey Epstein.

Courtenay Brown
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Reddit traders look to pummel Wall Street's old guard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Reddit traders are taking on Wall Street pros at their own game with this basic mantra: Stocks will always go up.

Why it matters: Their trades — egged on in Reddit threads — have played a role in historic market activity in recent days.

