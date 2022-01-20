Sign up for our daily briefing

First look: Biden inaugural to blanket airwaves today

Mike Allen
Mike Allen, author of AM

President Biden's Presidential Inaugural Committee will mark his first anniversary in office by blanketing today's airwaves — from breakfast to evening news to prime time — with a video promoting a recovering, resilient America.

  • The video is narrated by Tom Hanks, who was part of Biden inaugural festivities, and features cameos by everyday Americans — a UPS driver, a Teamster from Michigan and a bed-and-breakfast owner in Wisconsin.

"I can feel the change," says Sandra Lindsay, a New York nurse who was the first person in the U.S. to get the COVID vaccine.

  • President Biden says near the end: "I've never been more optimistic about America's future."

What's happening: The committee, which was nominated for an Emmy, is spending several million dollars in leftover inaugural funds to air the ad on broadcast and cable TV today.

  • The PIC then will spend a similar amount over the next week to amplify the video on digital platforms.

The committee said in a statement to Axios: "In recognition of the President’s first year in office, the Biden-Harris Presidential Inaugural Committee believed it was important to celebrate the strength and perseverance of the American people in the face of extraordinary adversity, just as we did a year ago today."

  • "Through the voices of those Americans — including some who participated in last year's celebration — the video also highlights the progress that's been made over the last year."

Between the lines: With COVID limiting events at the White House, the ad aims to connect with the public as past inaugural committees have done in person.

The context: Past inaugural committees have used leftover funds in various ways, including donating to the White House Historical Association or renovations in the presidential residence.

  • The ad doesn't comment on a candidate or party. As a 501(c)(4) organization, the committee is free to comment on the president whose inauguration it staged, Axios was told.

Watch the video.

Margaret Harding McGillAshley Gold
1 hour ago - Technology

Big Tech lobbies hard against looming antitrust bill

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Big Tech CEOs, including Apple's Tim Cook and Google's Sundar Pichai, have been jawboning lawmakers as a Senate committee takes up a key antitrust bill Thursday.

Why it matters: The bill prompting this lobbying frenzy could upend how tech's giants do business, and tech's critics see this as a "now or never" moment for Congress to check the industry's power.

Dan PrimackJared Whalen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden stock market gets Trumped

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

U.S. stocks markets performed worse during the first year of Joe Biden's presidency than during the first year of Donald Trump's presidency.

By the numbers: The S&P 500 rose 19.3% between the market close before Biden's inauguration and yesterday's market close, compared to a 24.1% increase for Trump during the similar period.

Sophia Cai
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

First look: Biden's Year One turnover

Expand chart
Data: Brookings Institution; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Low first-year turnover among President Biden's senior staff marks a "return to normalcy" and a sign of stability after the Trump years, says a new Brookings Institution report reviewed by Axios.

Driving the news: The departure of five out of 66 "A-Team" officials puts Biden's departure rate as the third lowest since Ronald Reagan's presidency, above only George H.W. Bush and son George W. Bush, the report found.

