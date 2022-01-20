President Biden's Presidential Inaugural Committee will mark his first anniversary in office by blanketing today's airwaves — from breakfast to evening news to prime time — with a video promoting a recovering, resilient America.

The video is narrated by Tom Hanks, who was part of Biden inaugural festivities, and features cameos by everyday Americans — a UPS driver, a Teamster from Michigan and a bed-and-breakfast owner in Wisconsin.

"I can feel the change," says Sandra Lindsay, a New York nurse who was the first person in the U.S. to get the COVID vaccine.

President Biden says near the end: "I've never been more optimistic about America's future."

What's happening: The committee, which was nominated for an Emmy, is spending several million dollars in leftover inaugural funds to air the ad on broadcast and cable TV today.

The PIC then will spend a similar amount over the next week to amplify the video on digital platforms.

The committee said in a statement to Axios: "In recognition of the President’s first year in office, the Biden-Harris Presidential Inaugural Committee believed it was important to celebrate the strength and perseverance of the American people in the face of extraordinary adversity, just as we did a year ago today."

"Through the voices of those Americans — including some who participated in last year's celebration — the video also highlights the progress that's been made over the last year."

Between the lines: With COVID limiting events at the White House, the ad aims to connect with the public as past inaugural committees have done in person.

The context: Past inaugural committees have used leftover funds in various ways, including donating to the White House Historical Association or renovations in the presidential residence.

The ad doesn't comment on a candidate or party. As a 501(c)(4) organization, the committee is free to comment on the president whose inauguration it staged, Axios was told.

Watch the video.