Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama sat down in-person to discuss systemic racism, the coronavirus pandemic and President Trump's handling of those issues for a new campaign video that will be released Thursday.

Why it matters: You'll only see more of Obama in the months leading up to the election as he helps sell Biden's pitch to voters that he's better suited than Trump to help the country get past a slew of national crises.

What they're saying: "I don't understand his inability to get a sense of what people are going through," Biden says of Trump in a preview clip. "He can't relate in any way."

"Well, and one of the things I have always known about you, Joe, it's the reason I wanted you to be my vice president, and the reason why you were so effective ... it all starts with being able to relate," Obama replies.

"If you can connect those struggles to somebody else's struggles, then you're going to work hard for them and that's what's always motivated you to be in public service," the former president adds.

What's next: The conversation will go live on Thursday across both Biden's and Obama's social media platforms.