42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden and Obama to talk Trump in new campaign video

Photo via YouTube

Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama sat down in-person to discuss systemic racism, the coronavirus pandemic and President Trump's handling of those issues for a new campaign video that will be released Thursday.

Why it matters: You'll only see more of Obama in the months leading up to the election as he helps sell Biden's pitch to voters that he's better suited than Trump to help the country get past a slew of national crises.

What they're saying: "I don't understand his inability to get a sense of what people are going through," Biden says of Trump in a preview clip. "He can't relate in any way."  

  • "Well, and one of the things I have always known about you, Joe, it's the reason I wanted you to be my vice president, and the reason why you were so effective ... it all starts with being able to relate," Obama replies.
  • "If you can connect those struggles to somebody else's struggles, then you're going to work hard for them and that's what's always motivated you to be in public service," the former president adds.

What's next: The conversation will go live on Thursday across both Biden's and Obama's social media platforms.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin
13 mins ago - Economy & Business

The economic recovery is reversing

The New York Fed's Weekly Economic Index (WEI) is reversing course, showing real-time, high-frequency economic data is again turning negative after climbing back from April and May's coronavirus-driven swoon.

Why it matters: The index is one of many that show the economy is getting worse in a trend that could be picking up steam.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: James Comey to release new book in January

Photo: Paul Marotta/Getty Images

In a new book 10 days before the inauguration, former FBI Director James Comey will take aim at politicization of the Justice Department under President Trump, who fired him.

"Saving Justice: Truth, Transparency, and Trust," out Jan. 12, is a follow-up to Comey's No. 1 New York Times bestseller, "A Higher Loyalty." A press release from Comey’s publisher, Flatiron, says he'll also discuss his career prosecuting mobsters in New York. Comey famously compared Trump to a mob boss in his last book.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Kyle Daly
2 hours ago - Technology

The one big thing each tech CEO will tell Congress

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The big four tech CEOs testifying at Monday's antitrust hearing will each offer up a key point to defend their firms and deflect lawmakers' wrath.

Why it matters: No corporate leader wants to see their industry heavily regulated or their company broken up. Monday's hearing gives Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos and Sundar Pichai a big platform to try to prevent that from happening.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow