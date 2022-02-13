Biden: NFL hasn't "lived up to" promises on diverse hiring

President Biden in his annual Super Bowl interview Sunday told NBC the NFL "should be held to a reasonable standard" when it comes to its racial hiring practices.

Why it matters: The NFL has long been criticized for its lack of Black coaches. Despite Black players making up a majority of the league, there are currently three people of color with head coaching jobs, per NBC, and the majority of roles are held by white men.

The backdrop: The league earlier this month was rocked by a racial discrimination lawsuit brought by recently fired Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

What he's saying: "You know, [Commissioner Roger Goodell] pointed out, they haven't lived up to what they committed to, they haven’t lived up to being open about hiring more minorities to run teams," Biden said. "Goodell says they're gonna take a look at what, whether they can meet the standard.”

“The whole idea that a league that is made up of so many athletes of color, as well as so diverse, that there's not enough African American qualified coaches to quote, 'to manage,' these NFL teams, it just seems to me that it's a standard that they'd want to live up to.

I don't know if there's not a requirement of law, but it's a requirement I think of some just generic decency.”

— President Biden to NBC

