Biden: NFL hasn't "lived up to" promises on diverse hiring

Fadel Allassan

President Joe Biden. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Biden in his annual Super Bowl interview Sunday told NBC the NFL "should be held to a reasonable standard" when it comes to its racial hiring practices.

Why it matters: The NFL has long been criticized for its lack of Black coaches. Despite Black players making up a majority of the league, there are currently three people of color with head coaching jobs, per NBC, and the majority of roles are held by white men.

  • The backdrop: The league earlier this month was rocked by a racial discrimination lawsuit brought by recently fired Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

What he's saying: "You know, [Commissioner Roger Goodell] pointed out, they haven't lived up to what they committed to, they haven’t lived up to being open about hiring more minorities to run teams," Biden said. "Goodell says they're gonna take a look at what, whether they can meet the standard.”

“The whole idea that a league that is made up of so many athletes of color, as well as so diverse, that there's not enough African American qualified coaches to quote, 'to manage,' these NFL teams, it just seems to me that it's a standard that they'd want to live up to.
I don't know if there's not a requirement of law, but it's a requirement I think of some just generic decency.”
— President Biden to NBC

Ivana SaricSara Fischer
2 hours ago - Sports

Local candidates look to Super Bowl ads to boost campaigns

David McCormick, Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Pennsylvania. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Local political candidates, eager to boost their name recognition in competitive races, are buying regional ads to run during the Super Bowl.

Why it matters: The Super Bowl is by far the most-viewed television event in America, making it a local candidate’s best opportunity to reach voters live. But many viewers — who have flocked to subscription streaming — may still be shocked to see a political ad alongside glossy Hollywood-produced car and beer commercials.

Joann Muller, author of What's Next
Updated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Suddenly it’s a good time to be a vacation traveler

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coach passenger is king — perhaps for the first time ever — as airlines scramble for a larger share of the booming leisure travel market.

What's happening: As the pandemic wanes, major carriers that traditionally make most of their money off premium business travel have shifted their attention to wooing vacationers.

Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
Updated 3 hours ago - Technology

Online betting comes for kids

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

A slew of apps and games that simulate sports and casino betting are gaining popularity among children.

Why it matters: The line between gaming and gambling is getting blurrier — and social betting, which involves no real money, can lead kids to the real thing, experts say.

