Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Biden rescinds national emergency proclamation Trump used to fund border wall

Border wall construction in New Mexico. Photo: Jordyn Rozensky and Justin Hamel for The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Biden informed Congress on Thursday that he has terminated the national emergency over the U.S.-Mexico border that former President Trump first declared in Feb. 2019.

Why it matters: Trump used the national emergency proclamation to divert billions of dollars in Pentagon funds toward building a border wall, after it became clear that Congress was opposed to additional funding. The declaration prompted dozens of lawsuits and attempts by Congress to block Trump from fulfilling one his top 2016 campaign promises.

What they're saying: "I have determined that the declaration of a national emergency at our southern border was unwarranted. I have also announced that it shall be the policy of my Administration that no more American taxpayer dollars be diverted to construct a border wall, and that I am directing a careful review of all resources appropriated or redirected to that end," Biden wrote in a letter to congressional leaders.

Go deeper ... Biden's Day 1 challenges: The immigration reset

Dave Lawler, author of World
23 hours ago - World

Biden announces sanctions against military leaders involved in Myanmar coup

Protests in Yangon, Myanmar. Photo: Santosh Mmr/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

President Biden on Wednesday announced a series of steps in response to last week's military coup in Myanmar, including withholding "$1 billion in Burmese government funds" held in the U.S. and imposing sanctions against the military leaders behind the coup.

The big picture: These are the first sanctions announced by the Biden administration and are part of the president's efforts to re-emphasize democracy and human rights in American foreign policy.

Alayna TreeneUrsula Perano
Updated 10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Impeachment managers to focus on Trump's role on day of Capitol attack

House impeachment managers will wrap up their case against Donald Trump on Thursday by driving home the evidence they believe shows the former president committed the impeachable offense of "incitement of insurrection."

The latest: The Senate gaveled in at noon for Democrats' final day of presentations. House manager Rep. Diana DeGette began playing video clips from the perspective of "Stop the Steal" rally-goers and rioters — as well as online chatter from extremists — describing their sincere belief that the president "invited" and encouraged them to invade the Capitol.

Dave Lawler, author of World
1 hour ago - World

Biden says call with China's Xi Jinping lasted two hours

President Biden told reporters on Thursday that his call Wednesday evening with China's Xi Jinping lasted two hours.

Why it matters: Biden summed up his view on China during the brief remarks from the Oval Office on Wednesday, saying, "If we don't get moving, they're going to eat our lunch."

