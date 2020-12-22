Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Biden names Bruce Reed as deputy chief of staff

Joe Biden's transition team today named six new White House hires, including Bruce Reed, the president-elect's long-time confidant, to serve as deputy chief of staff.

Why it matters: Biden has found a high-profile spot for Reed, who served as one of his vice presidential chiefs of staff, as he navigates increasing challenging diversity concerns while building his Cabinet and West Wing team.

  • Progressives such as AOC had been concerned about an appointment for Reed, citing his past support for cutting Medicare and Social Security, while Black and Latino groups have criticized the largely white male inner circle for the president-elect.
  • Reed frequently traveled with Biden during the campaign and was one of the last remaining members of the former vice president's inner circle to be named to a key position.
  • He previously served as director of the Domestic Policy Council and now will be right-hand to chief of staff Ron Klain.

The big picture: Biden is rounding out his day-to-day staff before announcing the remaining positions in his Cabinet, including his choices to run the departments of Justice, Labor, Education and Commerce.

While the president-elect had been aiming to fill all the jobs by Christmas, aides say some posts now won't be filled until after the holiday.

Today's appointments include:

  • Anne Filipic, who had been the chief operating office at the Obama Foundation, will be the director of management & administration. She was in the national spotlight in 2013 when she was placed in charge of the Affordable Care Act enrollment program.
  • Ryan Montoya, a veteran of both Obama campaigns who most recently served as the chief technology officer for the National Basketball Association's Sacramento Kings, will be the director of scheduling & advance.
  • Gautam Raghavan, a former chief of staff to Rep. Pramila Jayapal, will be the deputy director of the Office of Presidential Personnel, a powerful position in helping the administration fill its appointed posts.
  • Vinay Reddy, who wrote speeches for Biden as vice president before working in a similar role at the NBA, will serve as director of speechwriting.
  • Elizabeth Wilkins, a former Supreme Court clerk, will serve as a senior advisor to Klain.

What they are saying: “These experienced individuals are joining my administration to carry out policies that will put our nation on a path to building back better than ever before," Biden said in a statement.

