Scoop: Biden to hold moment of silence for COVID victims

President Biden will mark the expected confirmation of 500,000 Americans who have died from coronavirus with remarks Monday evening, followed by a moment of silence and a candle-lighting ceremony at sundown, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The milestone, expected to be crossed Monday, will tally more American deaths than in World War II and the Vietnam War. The new president has worked to ramp up vaccinations and economic stimulus to accelerate recovery from the pandemic.

What we're hearing: The president will be joined by first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, an official tells Axios.